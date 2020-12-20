Log in
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS

(CPF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Charoen Pokphand Foods : Completion of Investment in Tesco Stores (Thailand) Limited and Tesco Stores (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

12/20/2020 | 03:09pm EST
Date/Time
18 Dec 2020 17:01:13
Headline
Completion of Investment in Tesco Stores (Thailand) Limited and Tesco Stores (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.
Symbol
CPF
Source
CPF
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 20:08:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 571 B 19 132 M 19 132 M
Net income 2020 24 195 M 811 M 811 M
Net Debt 2020 309 B 10 352 M 10 352 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 3,50%
Capitalization 231 B 7 750 M 7 753 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 73 941
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS
Duration : Period :
Charoen Pokphand Foods Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 37,01 THB
Last Close Price 27,50 THB
Spread / Highest target 80,0%
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Prasert Poongkumarn CEO, Director, COO-Sausage & Ready Meal Business
Sukhawat Dansermsuk Co-President, Director & CEO-Food Business
Sooksunt Jiumjaiswanglerg Co-President, Director & CEO-Agro Business
Soopakij Chearavanont Chairman
Paisan Chirakitcharern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS0.00%7 750
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED62.50%14 624
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK1.54%7 651
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.87.75%6 001
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY11.84%5 075
AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.7.68%2 377
