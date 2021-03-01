Log in
Charoen Pokphand Foods    CPF   TH0101A10Z01

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS

(CPF)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Charoen Pokphand Foods : Notification of the Change of the Company's Traditional Holiday in 2021

03/01/2021 | 05:20am EST
Date/Time
01 Mar 2021 17:10:31
Headline
Notification of the Change of the Company's Traditional Holiday in 2021
Symbol
CPF
Source
CPF
Full Detailed News
Financials
Sales 2021 510 B 16 840 M 16 840 M
Net income 2021 22 582 M 746 M 746 M
Net Debt 2021 271 B 8 958 M 8 958 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 3,16%
Capitalization 242 B 7 929 M 7 991 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 73 941
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS
Duration : Period :
Charoen Pokphand Foods Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 37,64 THB
Last Close Price 28,75 THB
Spread / Highest target 72,2%
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Prasert Poongkumarn CEO, Director, COO-Sausage & Ready Meal Business
Sukhawat Dansermsuk Co-President, Director & CEO-Food Business
Sooksunt Jiumjaiswanglerg Co-President, Director & CEO-Agro Business
Paisan Chirakitcharern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Soopakij Chearavanont Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS7.48%7 929
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED21.37%20 402
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-5.75%7 016
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.3.42%6 475
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY26.41%6 028
AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.1.30%2 433
