CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS

(CPF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : Clarification on news

09/02/2020 | 02:35am EDT
Date/Time
02 Sep 2020 13:29:52
Headline
Clarification on news
Symbol
CPF
Source
CPF
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 06:34:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 564 B 18 079 M 18 079 M
Net income 2020 20 320 M 651 M 651 M
Net Debt 2020 299 B 9 584 M 9 584 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 2,86%
Capitalization 254 B 8 150 M 8 134 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 72 319
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS
Duration : Period :
Charoen Pokphand Foods Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 38,38 THB
Last Close Price 31,50 THB
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Prasert Poongkumarn CEO, Director, COO-Sausage & Ready Meal Business
Sukhawat Dansermsuk Co-President, Director & CEO-Food Business
Sooksunt Jiumjaiswanglerg Co-President, Director & CEO-Agro Business
Soopakij Chearavanont Chairman
Paisan Chirakitcharern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS14.55%8 156
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED100.97%16 330
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-3.85%7 075
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.124.50%6 965
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY34.18%5 925
AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.8.21%2 332
