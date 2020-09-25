Log in
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS

(CPF)
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : Disclosure of details of the agenda in the Notice to the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting No. 1/2020 on the Company's website

09/25/2020 | 08:00am EDT
Date/Time
25 Sep 2020 18:54:24
Headline
Disclosure of details of the agenda in the Notice to the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting No. 1/2020 on the Company's website
Symbol
CPF
Source
CPF
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 11:59:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 562 B 17 831 M 17 831 M
Net income 2020 20 913 M 663 M 663 M
Net Debt 2020 301 B 9 550 M 9 550 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Yield 2020 3,28%
Capitalization 226 B 7 153 M 7 175 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 73 941
Free-Float 53,3%
Chart CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS
Duration : Period :
Charoen Pokphand Foods Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 39,11 THB
Last Close Price 28,25 THB
Spread / Highest target 75,2%
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Prasert Poongkumarn CEO, Director, COO-Sausage & Ready Meal Business
Sukhawat Dansermsuk Co-President, Director & CEO-Food Business
Sooksunt Jiumjaiswanglerg Co-President, Director & CEO-Agro Business
Soopakij Chearavanont Chairman
Paisan Chirakitcharern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS2.73%7 153
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED60.92%13 406
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-9.23%6 460
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.88.76%5 775
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY16.82%5 074
AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.6.61%2 240
