CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS

(CPF)
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial management purposes

09/29/2020 | 06:40am EDT
Date/Time
29 Sep 2020 17:32:38
Headline
Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial management purposes
Symbol
CPF
Source
CPF
Full Detailed News 
                Form for Reporting share repurchases

Subject                                  : Reporting Share Repurchase form for 
financial management purposes
Report date                              : 29-Sep-2020
Procedure used for share repurchase      : Buy on the Exchange
Last date for repurchasing shares        : 30-Sep-2020
Share repurchase plan
Date of Board resolution                 : 13-Mar-2020
Total number of shares to be repurchased : 400,000,000
 (shares)
Total shares to be repurchased as % of   : 4.65
paid-up shares
1. Results of share repurchase
Date of repurchase                       : 29-Sep-2020
Number of shares repurchased (shares)    : 4,368,600
Repurchase or highest price (THB per     : 28.75
share)
Lowest price (THB per share)             : 28.25
Total paid (THB)                         : 124,487,950.00
2. Cumulative number of shares repurchased
Cumulative number of shares repurchased  : 192,673,800
until present date (including from item 
1.)(shares)
Total shares repurchased as % of paid-up : 2.24
 shares
Total value of shares repurchased (THB)  : 5,945,175,225.00

The company certifies that the information contained in this report is true and 
complete in all respects

                         Signature _________________
                                     ( Mrs. Kobboon Srichai  )
                                       Company Secretary / Authorized person to 
disclose information
                                 Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

______________________________________________________________________


This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 10:39:02 UTC
