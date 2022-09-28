Charoen Pokphand Foods : The Proposal of 2023 AGM Agenda and Candidate for Directorship

The proposal of an agenda for the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting for the Year 2023

and a qualified candidate for directorship of the Company

According to the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting for the Year 2023 ("AGM") of Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (the "Company"), the Company would like to inform about shareholders' right to propose an agenda and a qualified candidate to be nominated for directorship of the Company for the AGM, with the criteria below.

Qualification of the Shareholder

Be the Company's shareholder, with continuously holding minimum shares of not less than 5% of total number of the voting rights either for one shareholder or combined shareholders, and has continuously held shares at least 12 months until the date the shareholder proposes an AGM agenda or a qualified candidate for directorship. Criteria for Proposing Matters to be Included as an AGM Agenda Matters that are beneficial to the Company, except Matter relating to normal business of the Company and the fact given by the shareholders does not indicate any reasonable ground to suspect irregularity of such matter Matter that is beyond authority of the Company Matter that shareholders already proposed in shareholders' meetings within the past 12 months and was supported by less than 10% of total number of the voting rights, provided that the facts of said matters have not yet changed significantly Matter that is incorrect or ambiguous Matter lying under management authority of the Company, except the ones causing material impacts on shareholders in general Matter that violates to the laws, rules, regulations of the government agencies or other regulatory bodies or is not complied with the objectives or articles of association of the Company Matter, as stipulated by laws, for AGM consideration, which has been pursued regularly by the Company Matter already undertaken by the Company Procedure to propose an AGM Agenda The shareholder who possesses qualifications according to Item 1 above must submit the complete "Proposed Agenda Form for Annual General Shareholders' Meeting for the Year 2023" ("Form A") within designated timeframe with his/her signature. In case many shareholders have unified to propose AGM agenda, each shareholder must fill in Form A and sign their names as evidence separately and gather into one set. The documents to be submitted along with Form A The evidence of shares held as of the proposal date, such as the certificate of shares held issued by securities companies or any other certificates from the Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET") or Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd. Proof of identity documents

In case shareholder is an individual A copy of identity card/ government officer identity card/ driver's license/ passport or alien identity card, which has not expired, must be enclosed and certified true and correct by that shareholders.

In case shareholder is a juristic person;