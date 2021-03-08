Log in
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS

(CPF)
Charoen Pokphand Foods : C.P. Cambodia achieved GMP and HACCP certification, ensuring food safety and quality align with global standard

03/08/2021
08 Mar 2021

C.P. Cambodia achieved GMP and HACCP certification, ensuring food safety and quality align with global standard

CP Cambodia obtained Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) certification according to the global food safety standards. In this regards, Mr.Mao Thira, Director of industry standard department and Mr.Panyarak Poolthup, Ambassador of Royal Thai Embassy to Cambodia provided both certification to Mr.Preeda Chunwong, Vice president of CP cambodia and Mr.Thanachit Sriboonlue, vice president - processing food. The receipt of GMP and HACCP certification is a very significant accomplishment for the the Company according to CPF Quality policy to ensure Cambodia consumers that food safety and quality in manufacturing processes of CP Cambodia meet the global levels.

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 10:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
