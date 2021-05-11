Charoen Pokphand Foods : CP Foods and Ministry of Agriculture provide “CP Facemask” to people at risk of COVID-19

CP Foods and Ministry of Agriculture provide 'CP Facemask' to people at risk of COVID-19

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) donated 100,000 pieces of CP mask to the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to distribute to people living and working in the areas that are at risk of COVID-19.

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on received the donation from Prasit Boondoungprasert, Chief Executive Officer of CP Foods. The event was also attended by Thongplew Kongchan, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, and Thana Chiravinij, Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, at the Ministry of Agriculture Building.

Mr. Chalermchai said that CP Foods has been a model of the private sector that always brings out its own strengths to benefit the nation and society in times of crisis since the beginning of the outbreak. He later added that the donated facemask will be given to people in the risk at areas, helping them to maintain good hygiene, which is the best and easiest way to fight against the virus.

Aside the mask donation, Mr. Prasit said that the company is looking for the right time to deliver free food to vulnerable groups with food truck. Last year, CP Foods also collaborated with the ministry to give away free meals to communities across Bangkok under 'Safe Food from the Heart to Community' project.

'Today's donation of 100,000 facemask is a part of COVID-19 relief project so-called CPF's food from the heart against COVID-19 that aims to support Thai people during this time of crisis. The mask will be distributed to people in need by the ministry as a part of Thai government COVID-19 prevention efforts.' he said.

'CP Facemask' is manufactured by CP Social Impact Co., Ltd., a social enterprise of Charoen Pokphand Group, under a guidance of CP Group Senior Chairman, Dhanin Chearavanont, that brings profits to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, the Thai Red Cross Society. The project has distributed free masks to doctors, nurses, medical staffs and vulnerable people nationwide during the COVID-19 outbreak.