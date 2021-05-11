Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Charoen Pokphand Foods
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPF   TH0101A10Z01

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS

(CPF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Charoen Pokphand Foods : CP Foods and Ministry of Agriculture provide “CP Facemask” to people at risk of COVID-19

05/11/2021 | 11:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CP Foods and Ministry of Agriculture provide 'CP Facemask' to people at risk of COVID-19

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) donated 100,000 pieces of CP mask to the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to distribute to people living and working in the areas that are at risk of COVID-19.

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on received the donation from Prasit Boondoungprasert, Chief Executive Officer of CP Foods. The event was also attended by Thongplew Kongchan, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, and Thana Chiravinij, Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, at the Ministry of Agriculture Building.

Mr. Chalermchai said that CP Foods has been a model of the private sector that always brings out its own strengths to benefit the nation and society in times of crisis since the beginning of the outbreak. He later added that the donated facemask will be given to people in the risk at areas, helping them to maintain good hygiene, which is the best and easiest way to fight against the virus.

Aside the mask donation, Mr. Prasit said that the company is looking for the right time to deliver free food to vulnerable groups with food truck. Last year, CP Foods also collaborated with the ministry to give away free meals to communities across Bangkok under 'Safe Food from the Heart to Community' project.

'Today's donation of 100,000 facemask is a part of COVID-19 relief project so-called CPF's food from the heart against COVID-19 that aims to support Thai people during this time of crisis. The mask will be distributed to people in need by the ministry as a part of Thai government COVID-19 prevention efforts.' he said.

'CP Facemask' is manufactured by CP Social Impact Co., Ltd., a social enterprise of Charoen Pokphand Group, under a guidance of CP Group Senior Chairman, Dhanin Chearavanont, that brings profits to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, the Thai Red Cross Society. The project has distributed free masks to doctors, nurses, medical staffs and vulnerable people nationwide during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Disclaimer

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 03:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS
05/11CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : CP Foods and Ministry of Agriculture provide “CP..
PU
05/06CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : CP Group and CP Foods donate food and essentials to De..
PU
05/06CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : CP Group and CP Foods provide essential supplies for K..
PU
05/05CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : CPF joins hands with leading organizations to kick off..
PU
05/04Bellisio Recalls About 3,927 Pounds of Michelina's Spaghetti on Misbranding, ..
DJ
04/30CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : CPF supplies meals to MFU's field hospital
PU
04/30CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : CP Foods supports Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion an..
PU
04/29CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : CPF's “Faster Payment” scheme extends smal..
PU
04/23CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : CPF supplies foods for Thammasat's field hospital
PU
04/20CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : Cancellation of the meeting venue and change a method ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 498 B 15 961 M 15 961 M
Net income 2021 24 265 M 777 M 777 M
Net Debt 2021 319 B 10 204 M 10 204 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 3,63%
Capitalization 250 B 8 026 M 8 018 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 73 941
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS
Duration : Period :
Charoen Pokphand Foods Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 39,09 THB
Last Close Price 29,75 THB
Spread / Highest target 66,4%
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Prasit Boondoungprasert Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paisan Chirakitcharern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Soopakij Chearavanont Chairman
Sunsern Samaisut EVP-Information Technology & Application Unit
Nattawat Chunhawuttiyanon EVP-Investment & Business Development Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS7.48%7 786
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED24.90%20 453
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK1.15%7 649
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-15.63%5 231
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY6.52%4 991
C.P. POKPHAND CO. LTD.36.49%3 328