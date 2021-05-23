Log in
    CPF   TH0101A10Z01

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS

(CPF)
Charoen Pokphand Foods : CP Foods applies 3 Rs principle for sustainable water management

05/23/2021 | 10:27pm EDT
With a vision to be a kitchen of the world, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) has made a sustainable strategy with focus on food security and circular economy based operations that applies 3 Rs principle, consisting of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, to optimize water-use efficiency.

In 2020, 36% of water withdrawal per production unit was reduced, compared to the base year 2015. 42% of water was reused or recycled.

Pairoj Apiruknusit, Executive Vice President for aquaculture business at CP Foods, said the company has placed utmost important on safe and sustainable farming. Water resources are significant to the continuing operations of integrated agro-industrial and food business. Moreover, CP Foods is very perceptive of intensified droughts that occur frequently. Therefore, the company focuses on the optimization of water usage with zero discharge practice to natural water resource.

In order to do so, The water use in the farming process is filtered by Ultra Filtration (UF) system from external sources and treated water, then, circulate back to use within the shrimp farms. The company also uses the same technology in poultry processing plants, filtering treated wastewater to be used for the cooling system as well.

Mr. Pairoj explained that shrimp farms also use Bio-Floc to help treating waste in shrimp ponds as well as reducing the risk of developing water-borne diseases, adding that these technologies are used together with CP Foods' '3 clean' shrimp farming approach that started from Clean Post-larvae from disease-free and fast growing shrimp breed, clean water with recirculating system and, lastly, clean pond management to remove a source of disease. These technique helps CP Foods to deliver aquaculture product that are fresh, clean and from a sustainable production process.

Other CP Foods businesses also apply 3 Rs principle in there operations by applying different solutions to optimize water-use efficiency in various production process, for instance, poultry processing plant using air chillers instead of water chillers to reduce water consumtion. Feed plants reuse the residual water from the reverse osmosis filter system for non-production activities such as watering plants, cleaning roads, etc. Plants and farms aslo design wastewater treatment system to recycle and used for activities not directly connected with the food production.

CP Foods take water usage optimization into account for sufficient clean water to the continuing operations and communities. The company continues maximum efficiency water usage throughout the production chain from upstream to downstream. Encourage employees throughout the organization to use water wisely and shared recycled water to communities.

Since 2004, CP Foods has provided treated water to the communities around our swine farms to more than 200 farmers, to help reduce farming costs, mitigate impacts of drought and stabilise water sources for the communities. Water distributed to farmers is already treated using a biogas production system, which meets standards stipulated by law. It is rich in nutrients that are important for plant growth./

Disclaimer

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 02:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
