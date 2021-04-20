Charoen Pokphand Foods : CP Foods supplies meals for the Erawan Medical Center

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF) continues to deliver safe ready-to-eat products under 'CPF Food from the Heart against COVID-19' project to support medical teams and volunteer staffs in the new wave of COVID-19 crisis.

To control the latest COVID-19 epidemic, CPF gave away 1,260 packs of ready-to-eat meals and freezers to the Erawan Medical Center Bangkok to facilitate staff members who perform their duties 24 hours a day to coordinate patient dispatch.

Previously, the company donated over 4,400 packs of safe and high quality food and 4,400 bottles of drinking water to 'Erawan Hospital 1', a 200-bed field hospital, located at the 84th Anniversary Stadium in Bang Bon district, Bangkok.