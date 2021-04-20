Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Charoen Pokphand Foods
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPF   TH0101A10Z01

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS

(CPF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Charoen Pokphand Foods : CP Foods supplies meals for the Erawan Medical Center

04/20/2021 | 07:49am EDT
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF) continues to deliver safe ready-to-eat products under 'CPF Food from the Heart against COVID-19' project to support medical teams and volunteer staffs in the new wave of COVID-19 crisis.

To control the latest COVID-19 epidemic, CPF gave away 1,260 packs of ready-to-eat meals and freezers to the Erawan Medical Center Bangkok to facilitate staff members who perform their duties 24 hours a day to coordinate patient dispatch.

Previously, the company donated over 4,400 packs of safe and high quality food and 4,400 bottles of drinking water to 'Erawan Hospital 1', a 200-bed field hospital, located at the 84th Anniversary Stadium in Bang Bon district, Bangkok.

Disclaimer

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 11:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 500 B 16 018 M 16 018 M
Net income 2021 24 061 M 770 M 770 M
Net Debt 2021 319 B 10 221 M 10 221 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 3,65%
Capitalization 250 B 8 025 M 8 012 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 73 941
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS
Duration : Period :
Charoen Pokphand Foods Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 38,67 THB
Last Close Price 29,75 THB
Spread / Highest target 66,4%
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Prasit Boondoungprasert Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paisan Chirakitcharern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Soopakij Chearavanont Chairman
Sunsern Samaisut EVP-Information Technology & Application Unit
Nattawat Chunhawuttiyanon EVP-Investment & Business Development Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS11.21%8 025
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED19.59%19 991
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK16.09%8 537
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-15.42%5 266
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY5.91%5 023
C.P. POKPHAND CO. LTD.29.73%3 132
