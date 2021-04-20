Charoen Pokphand Foods : CP Foods supplies meals for the Erawan Medical Center

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF) continues to deliver safe ready-to-eat products under 'CPF Food from the Heart against COVID-19' project to support medical teams and volunteer staffs in the new wave of COVID-19 crisis.
To control the latest COVID-19 epidemic, CPF gave away 1,260 packs of ready-to-eat meals and freezers to the Erawan Medical Center Bangkok to facilitate staff members who perform their duties 24 hours a day to coordinate patient dispatch.
Previously, the company donated over 4,400 packs of safe and high quality food and 4,400 bottles of drinking water to 'Erawan Hospital 1', a 200-bed field hospital, located at the 84th Anniversary Stadium in Bang Bon district, Bangkok.
Disclaimer
CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 11:48:02 UTC.