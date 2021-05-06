Charoen Pokphand Foods : CP Group and CP Foods provide essential supplies for Khlong Toei residents amid COVID-19 crisis

CP Group and CP Foods provide essential supplies for Khlong Toei residents amid COVID-19 crisis

(5 May 2021) Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods), has joined forces with Charoen Pokphand Group, True Corporation Public Company Limited, CP All Public Company Limited, Siam Makro Public Company Limited, Buddharaksa Foundation, the Dhanin - Tawee Chearavanont Foundation and Chef Care Foundation to supply people in the Khlong Toei communities with hearty foods, essential goods and SIM cards. The COVID-19 relief, so called 'CP Hearts as One Fights COVID-19' project, aims to alleviate the burden of COVID-19 outbreak among vulnerable groups in the area.

Founder of Duang Prateep Foundation (DPF), Prateep Ungsongtham Hata, said she would like to thank the joint effort for providing food safety, communication supports, and other necessities for more than hundred people under home quarantine in Khlong Toei, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in communities. She added that getting food and other essential supplies is an important part for helping everyone in the communities to stay safe amid the pandemic.

CP Foods' CEO Prasit Boondoungprasert said the COVID-19 relief project is in line with the policy of Dhanin Chearavanont, senior chairman of CP Group, who wants all CP's companies to work together to support the society in COVID-19 crisis.

Part of CP Foods provided foods and drinking water under 'CPF Food from the Heart against COVID-19' program. The project has been in operation since the first outbreak in 2020. The company is hoping that the food supplies from CP Foods will help people of Khlong Toei's communities to be safe and healthy.

Over 14,000 pieces of CP Foods' product were given to the Duang Prateep Foundation, including ready meals, fresh egg, herbal eggs, curry meal packs, drinking water and etc.

Suphakit Vuntanadit, Group Chief Commercial Officer of True Corporation, said that the group realizes that communication technology is crucial in a crisis. Therefore, the company has upgraded digital telecommunication infrastructure within the Khlong Toei community as well as giving out 200 SIM cards with unlimited internet package at 10 Mbps for 30 days; and access to True HEALTH application, a health consultation service without cost; and 'TrueVisions NOW' to watch 24 popular channels from TrueVisions via smartphones, using TrueID application.

Also, CP All donated alcohol gel and facemask to help people in the area maintain the hygiene as well as gave out drinking water and baker, Meanwhile Siam Makro donated 6,500 red trash bags that are made for medical or biohazardous waste, to the Foundation.

Buddharaksa Foundation, the Dhanin - Tawee Chearavanont Foundation donated 1 million baht-worth food and necessities to Duang Prateep Foundation to alleviate people in need during the COVID-19 crisis. The donation was given by Narong Chearavanont.

Chef Cares Foundation donated 4 exclusive menus from world-class chefs including Pork in Creamy Sauce with Macaroni; Spaghetti in Green Curry Sauce with Chicken, Fish Jungle Curry Rice and Chicken Tikka Masala with Turmeric Rice to the communities.