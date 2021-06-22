Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Charoen Pokphand Foods
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPF   TH0101A10Z01

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS

(CPF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Charoen Pokphand Foods : CPF bids to create model communities in Nakhon Ratchasima and Uthai Thani to promote "zero burning" maize production

06/22/2021 | 11:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CPF bids to create model communities in Nakhon Ratchasima and Uthai Thani to promote 'zero burning' maize production

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF) is turning communities in Nakhon Ratchasima and Uthai Thani province into the zero-burning models for maize growers across the country, in support of the Company's 'No Mountain, No Burning, We Buy' motto and eco-friendly supply chain policy.

The Company plans to deepen its knowledge transfer in line with its sustainable sourcing policy. Mr. Woraphot Suratwisit, Vice President, of Bangkok Produce PCL (BKP), CPF's raw material sourcing arm, said that CPF is proceeding with its mission to ensure its sourcing policy does not harm communities or the environment and to use only maize from sustainable production sources that can offer traceability and legal land documents. Eligible farmers must not grow maize on forest areas (Zero Deforestation) or burn corn cobs (Zero Burn). To achieve this mission, during the 2021 harvest year, the Company will extend its knowledge transfer campaign to promote Zero Burn and educate them how to turn corn cobs to usable items, targeting farmers in Tambon Banlang municipality in Nonethai district, Nakhon Ratchasima province; and in Lansak district, Uthai Thani province.

Under the 'Self-Sufficient Farmers, Sustainable Corn Project', these communities are expected to become the Zero Burn models. In the past 4-5 years, the project has encouraged farmers to apply academic knowledge in raising quantitative and qualitative productivity as well as promoted transparent and fair sourcing channels, as a way to discourage them from burning corn cobs.

'This year, we target Zero Burn. This will not only preserve soil quality and nutrients but also reduce their expenses on fertilizers and improve the community environment. Zero burn will reduce dust and smoke and support the battle against global warming,' he said.

CPF has adopted traceability in its corn-sourcing process since 2017. Satellite imaging technology has been applied thereafter to trace farms where corn cob burning still exists, so that the Company's team will be dispatched to the areas and educate farmers about sustainable farming. Discouraging them from burning which harms the environment, farmers and communities, the knowledge is also expected to raise productivity.

The traceability system supports the 'No Mountain, No Burning, We Buy' motto which is the heart of the 'Self-Sufficient Farmers, Sustainable Corn Project', as it ensures that the sourced maize is not grown on forest areas or land without legal deeds and is not from the farms where corn cobs are burnt. It gives consumers confidence that the supply chain of CPF's chicken and pork products is friendly to the environment and helps promote farmers' quality of life. The 'Self-Sufficient Farmers, Sustainable Corn Project' was kicked off in 2015, with the goal to raise quantitative and qualitative productivity while reducing expenses. Farmers have been assisted in selling their produce directly to feed mills, to earn fair prices. With these assistance, farmers are encouraged to lend a hand in tackling deforestation and dust in the long run.

Disclaimer

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 03:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS
06/22CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : CPF bids to create model communities in Nakhon Ratchas..
PU
06/22It's time to invest vegan
06/15CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : CP Foods announces a success in eco-conscious designs ..
PU
06/14CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : Virus outbreaks at Thai factories threaten export sect..
RE
06/10CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : CP Group and CP Foods join hands to support Thailand's..
PU
06/09CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : CP Foods reassures "Faster Payment” program help..
PU
06/08CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : CP Group and CP Foods give away foods and drinks for p..
PU
06/04CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : CP Foods supports Ministry of Labour to roll out the m..
PU
06/04CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : CP Foods moves towards low-carbon organization, help d..
PU
05/31Southeast Asia's coronavirus surge prompts shutdowns and alarm
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 505 B 15 902 M 15 902 M
Net income 2021 24 162 M 760 M 760 M
Net Debt 2021 332 B 10 442 M 10 442 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,53x
Yield 2021 3,78%
Capitalization 227 B 7 160 M 7 148 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 73 941
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS
Duration : Period :
Charoen Pokphand Foods Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 27,00 THB
Average target price 37,95 THB
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Prasit Boondoungprasert Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paisan Chirakitcharern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Soopakij Chearavanont Chairman
Sunsern Samaisut EVP-Information Technology & Application Unit
Nattawat Chunhawuttiyanon EVP-Investment & Business Development Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS0.93%7 176
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED20.46%19 515
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-2.30%7 186
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY5.13%5 155
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-25.88%4 259
C.P. POKPHAND CO. LTD.22.97%2 904