Charoen Pokphand Foods : CPF joins hands with leading organizations to kick off food security project under “Circular Meal..this Meal Changes the World”

CPF joins hands with leading organizations to kick off food security project under 'Circular Meal..this Meal Changes the World'

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CP Foods) has joined force with leading organizations to drive for food security in urban community under 'Circular Meal…this Meal Change the World Project' in an attempt to reduce food surplus and food waste and creating nutrient menus to disadvantage people.

Mr.Wuthichai Sithipreedanant, Senior Vice President - Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development of CP Foods, said CP Foods has produced foods with responsibility to develop food security throughout the value chain with traceability and take care of environment under Circular Economy principle. The company has maximized efficiency and the use of resources in its processing lines to ensure balance-of- nature goal throughout its supply chain. The project focuses on creating value of food surplus and food waste to nutrient menus to society to alleviate environmental impacts and climate change. This management has come in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals : SDGs) with a total of 17 goals, under which CPF directly applied for 13 goals.

The project has implemented Circular Meal…this Meal Change the World' concept by underlining Reduce - Recharge - Reborn principles, comprising Reduce food loss and food waste, Recharge to fulfil energy of life to disadvantage people by delivering fresh, clean and saved foods, in which derive from food surplus with professional cooking and rich nutrition to ensure 'Food Security for All' and finally, Reborn to create new life, involving human, product and package to balance ecological system through the circular economy principle. Moreover, it also drives toward Food System Transformation in accordance to the goal Zero Food Waste to landfill by 2030. The project has direct supported SDGs Goal 2 (Zero Hunger), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals) respectively.

This project targets to deliver nutritious foods with fresh and cleanliness that encourage strong health with a total of 10,000 sets of food in 2021 to disadvantage people and hunger both in Bangkok and nearby provinces. The first lot of food will be delivered to Education for the Deaf (EDeaf) project with a total of 400 sets in April and the network parties' announcement would be held in July this year.

'Such synergy of all network parties under 'Circular Meal…this Meal Change the World Project' has shown capabilities of each organizations to jointly restore ecological system by maintaining and using resources efficiently. This collaboration aims to alleviate impacts occur from the food production and consumption behavior to achieve closing the loop ecosystem way that maximize benefit from the use of resources,' stressed Mr.Wuthichai.

Mr. Wuthichai added that this project has undertaken 'holistic management' to smooth operation from upstream through downstream as well as consumers. It will encourage people in communities to help return all food packaging to those concerned leading organizations. They will further manage the packages whether upcycling or compostable in line with food security goal./

Leading organizations in this project include PTT Global Chemical PCL, Siam Makro PCL, C.P. Intertrade Co Ltd (Royal Umbrella Rice), Scholars of Sustenance Foundation (SOS), Sub Ruong Sai Community Enterprises Wastegetable, GEPP Sa-Ard and CP Foods Distribution Center. They will jointly create related activities throughout the year./