Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Charoen Pokphand Foods
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPF   TH0101A10Z01

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS

(CPF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Charoen Pokphand Foods : Virus outbreaks at Thai factories threaten export sector, recovery

06/14/2021 | 01:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A container is loaded onto a cargo ship at a port in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A series of coronavirus outbreaks in Thai factories is raising concerns that the export sector could be hit hard, threatening to further undermine an economy as it struggles to recover from the pandemic's crippling blow to the crucial tourism industry.

The virus has swept through over 130 factories, including those supplying international brands, with more than 7,100 cases across 11 provinces, making manufacturing one of the top sources of infections along with prisons and construction camps.

The affected plants are just a fraction of about 63,000 factories in Thailand that employ 3.4 million, government data shows, but officials worry about the impact on exports that have kept the struggling economy moving as income from tourism has collapsed.

In 2020, exports accounted for 45% of gross domestic product. The tourism-reliant economy, a global trade hub, suffered a steep 6.1% contraction last year, and last month the government trimmed GDP growth forecast for this year to 1.5%-2.5% from 2.5%-3.5% previously.

Electronics, rubber gloves, and food are among the export sectors hit by infections, Federation of Thai Industries vice chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul told Reuters, but he said it was too early to assess the overall impact.

"If it continues the damage will increase so factories have to be fully vaccinated," he said.

Already, some of the manufacturers affected by the outbreak have had to curtail production.

Charoen Pokphand foods Pcl, which exports to 40 countries from Thailand, said a factory that was closed due to infections accounted for 10% broiler chicken production.

Instant noodle maker, Thai President Foods Pcl closed a factory that produces rice vermicelli and rice noodle. Overseas sales accounted for about a third of the company's semi-finished food sales.

Some factories continued partial operations while others have temporarily closed and quarantined their workers. The outbreak has sent industry sentiment tumbling to an 11-month low.

Thailand has recorded a total of 199,264 COVID-19 infections and 1,466 deaths so far, with over 80% of the new cases and 90% of the fatalities reported after April. As of now, only 1.6 million people out of a population of over 66 million have been fully vaccinated.

BUBBLE-AND-SEAL IMPACT

The government has been trying to contain the outbreak with a "bubble and seal" policy, which takes effect when 10% of factory workers are infected. The confirmed cases are then sent for treatment while the remainder are kept at the factory for 28 days.

Workers at factories and in construction camps who live on site - many of them low-wage migrant workers - have been unable to leave their workplace, even if they are not infected. The policy differs from other workplaces affected by the coronavirus.

"It's not appropriate," said Suthasinee Kaewleklai, Migrant Workers Rights Network (MWRN) coordinator in Thailand, adding that authorities should be doing more tests.

Suthasinee said that companies should improve conditions, give more space for social distancing and increase training for workers so those who were healthy could avoid infection and move freely.

The Industry Ministry has given factories until the end of June to upgrade conditions including providing mandatory face masks and administering temperature checks.

A government official defended the bubble and seal policy, saying it allows businesses to continue operations and limits the outbreak.

"Those with symptoms will be sent for treatment, others will be in the bubble, if it spreads it will spread in there and not outside," health official Taweesap Siraprapasiri told Reuters.

"This limits the outbreak and allows business to continue."

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS -0.92% 27 End-of-day quote.0.93%
THAI PRESIDENT FOODS 0.00% 191 End-of-day quote.-0.78%
All news about CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS
01:55aCHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : Virus outbreaks at Thai factories threaten export sect..
RE
06/09CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : CP Foods reassures "Faster Payment” program help..
PU
06/08CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : CP Group and CP Foods give away foods and drinks for p..
PU
06/04CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : CP Foods supports Ministry of Labour to roll out the m..
PU
06/04CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : CP Foods moves towards low-carbon organization, help d..
PU
05/31Southeast Asia's coronavirus surge prompts shutdowns and alarm
RE
05/31Thai April factory output posts biggest rise in more than 8 years
RE
05/30Thailand's CP Foods closes poultry factory after coronavirus found among work..
RE
05/23CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : CP Foods applies 3 Rs principle for sustainable water ..
PU
05/23CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS  : CP Group and CP Foods continues to donate food to help..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 505 B 16 238 M 16 238 M
Net income 2021 24 162 M 776 M 776 M
Net Debt 2021 332 B 10 663 M 10 663 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,53x
Yield 2021 3,78%
Capitalization 227 B 7 306 M 7 299 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 73 941
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS
Duration : Period :
Charoen Pokphand Foods Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 37,95 THB
Last Close Price 27,00 THB
Spread / Highest target 83,3%
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Prasit Boondoungprasert Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paisan Chirakitcharern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Soopakij Chearavanont Chairman
Sunsern Samaisut EVP-Information Technology & Application Unit
Nattawat Chunhawuttiyanon EVP-Investment & Business Development Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS0.93%7 306
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED18.99%20 235
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK5.75%7 956
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY10.08%5 310
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-18.22%5 113
C.P. POKPHAND CO. LTD.37.84%3 330