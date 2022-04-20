Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPF   TH0101A10Z01

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CPF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-18
23.60 THB    0.00%
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : C.P. Merchandising recognised with two wins at The Asian Export Awards 2021

04/20/2022 | 02:45am EDT
C.P. Merchandising recognised with two wins at The Asian Export Awards 2021

C.P. Merchandising, a subsidiary of CP Foods, grabs two awards at The Asian Export Awards 2021, reinforcing its status as a leading food exporter with a commitment to developing innovations that take into account the health of consumers and contribute to the balance of the nature. This will subsequently help consumers across the world to be confident in CP brand.

Anat Julintron, C.P. Merchandising's Managing Director, said that the company received two major awards, The Export Initiative of the Year - Food from its plant-based innovative brand, Meat Zero, and The Product Exporter of the Year - Food, from its sustainable packaging for CP Flamin Chicken tenders, in the recently concluded Asian Export Awards 2021, an annual awards programme hosted by Manufacturing Asia which recognises top exporters in the region."Receiving this prestigious awards bolster confidence for customers and partners in the company's products. C.P. Merchandising, as an exporter of high-quality food products, placed importance on safety standards as well as social and environmental responsibility throughout the supply chain," said Mr. Anat.
The company received The Product Exporter of the Year - Food for its efforts in the C.P. Packaging Innovation project. According to the company, it introduced a new packaging solution for its C.P. brand black bag range that reduces the use of paper44% and also has the better strength to hold the product.
The new packaging is not only reducing paper waste but also a good solution for our wholesales and consumers. The new displayed carton design was found to be more convenient to tear off for the staff compared to the old style that is comprised of 2 pieces of paper which led to efficiency at operation whereas the new design on side of the design is also attractive for consumers and distinctive on the shelf.
The company started the new packaging reduction in 2020 with the pilot product, Flamin' chicken tenders. After the successful result, C.P. Merchandising rolls out the new packaging across the range of four SKUs in 2021.
Lat year, it exported more than 200,000 cartons and, with this new sustainable packaging, C.P. Merchandising proudly saved over 170 trees.
In addition to the sustainability achievement, the company has won The Export Initiative of the Year - Food from Meat Zero, an innovative plant-based product line. With PLANT-TEC technology, Meat Zero looks, cooks, and tastes like meat but is made from plants, making it a healthy option with high protein and 0% cholesterol. The product ranges from chicken nuggets, patties, and various ready meal menus.
After around two years of developing the product, C.P. Merchandising successfully launched Meat Zero in Thailand in May 2021 and found instant success. Meat Zero is currently No.1 plant-based brand in Thailand.
The company is currently listing its Meat Zero products in key retailers, online channels and foodservice channels starting with Hong Kong in July 2021 and Singapore in October 2021. It is now rolling out its expansion plan, exporting to the rest of Southeast Asia, Japan, China and South Korea within this year and US, UK and EU markets later on to make it world's Top 3 alternative meat brand in 3 years.

Disclaimer

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 06:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 556 B 16 450 M 16 450 M
Net income 2022 14 573 M 431 M 431 M
Net Debt 2022 400 B 11 846 M 11 846 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 2,65%
Capitalization 198 B 5 869 M 5 869 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 73 941
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 23,60 THB
Average target price 29,01 THB
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Prasit Boondoungprasert Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paisan Chirakitcharern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Soopakij Chearavanont Chairman
Sunsern Samaisut EVP-Information Technology & Application Unit
Nattawat Chunhawuttiyanon EVP-Investment & Business Development Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-7.45%5 869
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-16.98%15 409
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.10.39%11 390
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-13.45%5 711
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-12.77%5 704
AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.3.69%2 031