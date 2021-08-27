Log in
    CPF   TH0101A10Z01

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CPF)
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : CP Foods' contract farming program continues to succeed despite the Covid-19 crisis

08/27/2021 | 06:22am EDT
CP Foods' contract farming program continues to succeed despite the Covid-19 crisis

CP Foods' contract farms has tighten up safety measures to ensure a smooth supply chain and food security during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The contract farmers are all agreed to put 'food safety' as a top priority. Rattana Farm owner, Wet (Uncle Wet) Pewpim, who joined CP Foods' contract farming program in 2007 and currently owned 6,000 pigs, said that CP Foods has shared expertise on disease prevention, for both human diseases and animal diseases, to his farm.

'Being a contract farmer gives a stable income. I don't need to worry about finding the market. It is a low risk career even in this covid-19 situation. However, it is our commitment to implement stringent safety measures for our consumers.'said Uncle Wet.

Following his parents footstep, Pitakpong Nuengkaew, a new generation of contract farmers, said that he has transition two poultry houses with a capacity of 1,600 birds into a smart farm that controls the raising through an automated system and installing CCTV to monitor animal health and traceability.

'My family's success is thanks to CP Foods. The company continually provides knowledge on both human and animal disease prevention. In particular, CP Foods also encouraged us to build accommodation for workers, enabling them to stay full-time in the farms and, subsequently, prevent infections from external sources.' He said.

Disclaimer

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 10:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 499 B 15 288 M 15 288 M
Net income 2021 20 591 M 631 M 631 M
Net Debt 2021 326 B 10 000 M 10 000 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 3,23%
Capitalization 227 B 6 932 M 6 961 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 73 941
Free-Float 55,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 27,00 THB
Average target price 32,86 THB
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Prasit Boondoungprasert Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paisan Chirakitcharern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Soopakij Chearavanont Chairman
Sunsern Samaisut EVP-Information Technology & Application Unit
Nattawat Chunhawuttiyanon EVP-Investment & Business Development Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.93%6 932
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-3.24%16 243
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK0.77%7 464
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-24.64%4 651
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY-3.48%4 597
C.P. POKPHAND CO. LTD.18.92%2 863