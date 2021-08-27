Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : CP Foods' contract farming program continues to succeed despite the Covid-19 crisis

CP Foods' contract farming program continues to succeed despite the Covid-19 crisis

CP Foods' contract farms has tighten up safety measures to ensure a smooth supply chain and food security during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The contract farmers are all agreed to put 'food safety' as a top priority. Rattana Farm owner, Wet (Uncle Wet) Pewpim, who joined CP Foods' contract farming program in 2007 and currently owned 6,000 pigs, said that CP Foods has shared expertise on disease prevention, for both human diseases and animal diseases, to his farm.

'Being a contract farmer gives a stable income. I don't need to worry about finding the market. It is a low risk career even in this covid-19 situation. However, it is our commitment to implement stringent safety measures for our consumers.'said Uncle Wet.

Following his parents footstep, Pitakpong Nuengkaew, a new generation of contract farmers, said that he has transition two poultry houses with a capacity of 1,600 birds into a smart farm that controls the raising through an automated system and installing CCTV to monitor animal health and traceability.

'My family's success is thanks to CP Foods. The company continually provides knowledge on both human and animal disease prevention. In particular, CP Foods also encouraged us to build accommodation for workers, enabling them to stay full-time in the farms and, subsequently, prevent infections from external sources.' He said.