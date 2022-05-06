Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : CP Foods joins TGO's T-VER to promote renewable energy and sustainable waste management

CP Foods joins TGO's T-VER to promote renewable energy and sustainable waste management

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) has joined the Voluntary Greenhouse Gas Reduction Project (T-VER) of the Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (Public Organization). The effort is expected to enable the company to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 60,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year. This is equivalent to the carbon dioxide absorption of 6.5 million trees.



Peerapong Krinchai, Executive Vice President - Corporate Engineering and Chairperson of the Working Group on Climate Change Management Water and Waste of CP Foods, said, the company ,as a leading company in agro-industrial and food businesses, has a commitment to mitigate the impacts of climate change and, therefore, has brought technology and innovation to increase energy efficiency and improve manure and wastewater management. In addition, CP Foods also promotes renewable energy, such as biodiesel, biogas and solar energy, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

CP Foods has taken part in the TGO's Voluntary Greenhouse Gas Reduction Project (T-VER) and estimated that the amount of greenhouse gases that can be reduced is about 60,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year or the carbon dioxide equivalent of 6.5 million trees, with 59% of the GHG reduction coming from waste management projects and more than 40% comes from renewable energy projects.

He added that Five CP Foods' projects has joined T-VER . The key project is a solar rooftop installation plan at 24 operations, covering feed mill, aquatic feed mills, farms, food processing plants and distribution center. Mr. Peerapong explained that the amount of greenhouse gases expected to be reduced by this project is around 11,092 tons CO2 equivalent per year.

Secondly, biogas project at pig farms aims at converting gas from the animal manure to electricity for using within the swine farm. This will enable CP Foods to reduce 41,100 tons CO2 equivalent per year.

Aside electric from biogas, the company is working on steam production, using biogas at chicken meat processing plant in Nakhon Ratchasima province. The effort will reduce GHG emission of 5,626 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year. Also, the company is developing Biodiesel for its vehicles at Chicken processing plant in Saraburi province to drop GHG emission by 3,961 tons CO2 equivalent per year and, lastly CP Foods will install high-efficiency lighting electrical equipment of in Chachoengsao plant to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 41 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year.

T-VER is a greenhouse gas reduction scheme developed by TGO to encourage public and private organizations to voluntarily participate in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in Thailand. The amount of greenhouse gases reduce can be covert to carbon credit for using within the country.