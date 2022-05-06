Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPF   TH0101A10Z01

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CPF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  05-04
24.00 THB   -0.83%
08:20aCHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Foods joins TGO's T-VER to promote renewable energy and sustainable waste management
PU
05/05CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Foods adopts smart-farming solutions to bolster animal welfare
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : CP Foods joins TGO's T-VER to promote renewable energy and sustainable waste management

05/06/2022 | 08:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CP Foods joins TGO's T-VER to promote renewable energy and sustainable waste management

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) has joined the Voluntary Greenhouse Gas Reduction Project (T-VER) of the Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (Public Organization). The effort is expected to enable the company to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 60,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year. This is equivalent to the carbon dioxide absorption of 6.5 million trees.

Peerapong Krinchai, Executive Vice President - Corporate Engineering and Chairperson of the Working Group on Climate Change Management Water and Waste of CP Foods, said, the company ,as a leading company in agro-industrial and food businesses, has a commitment to mitigate the impacts of climate change and, therefore, has brought technology and innovation to increase energy efficiency and improve manure and wastewater management. In addition, CP Foods also promotes renewable energy, such as biodiesel, biogas and solar energy, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

CP Foods has taken part in the TGO's Voluntary Greenhouse Gas Reduction Project (T-VER) and estimated that the amount of greenhouse gases that can be reduced is about 60,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year or the carbon dioxide equivalent of 6.5 million trees, with 59% of the GHG reduction coming from waste management projects and more than 40% comes from renewable energy projects.

He added that Five CP Foods' projects has joined T-VER . The key project is a solar rooftop installation plan at 24 operations, covering feed mill, aquatic feed mills, farms, food processing plants and distribution center. Mr. Peerapong explained that the amount of greenhouse gases expected to be reduced by this project is around 11,092 tons CO2 equivalent per year.

Secondly, biogas project at pig farms aims at converting gas from the animal manure to electricity for using within the swine farm. This will enable CP Foods to reduce 41,100 tons CO2 equivalent per year.

Aside electric from biogas, the company is working on steam production, using biogas at chicken meat processing plant in Nakhon Ratchasima province. The effort will reduce GHG emission of 5,626 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year. Also, the company is developing Biodiesel for its vehicles at Chicken processing plant in Saraburi province to drop GHG emission by 3,961 tons CO2 equivalent per year and, lastly CP Foods will install high-efficiency lighting electrical equipment of in Chachoengsao plant to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 41 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year.

T-VER is a greenhouse gas reduction scheme developed by TGO to encourage public and private organizations to voluntarily participate in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in Thailand. The amount of greenhouse gases reduce can be covert to carbon credit for using within the country.

Disclaimer

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 06 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2022 12:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
08:20aCHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Foods joins TGO's T-VER to promote renewable energy and..
PU
05/05CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPAN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Foods adopts smart-farming solutions to bolster animal ..
PU
04/28SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : CPF28C2209A to be traded on April 29, 2022
PU
04/28CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Foods inks MoU with Uoriki to bring finest and freshest..
PU
04/26LETTER RE : Resolutions of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting No. 1/2022
PU
04/25CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CPF joins global push for eco-friendly and sustainable foo..
PU
04/22CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Foods continues the second year of the Circular Meal pr..
PU
04/22CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : A subsidiary applies for approval of share distribution to..
PU
04/20CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : C.P. Merchandising recognised with two wins at The Asian E..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 547 B 15 920 M 15 920 M
Net income 2022 14 853 M 432 M 432 M
Net Debt 2022 396 B 11 506 M 11 506 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 202 B 5 869 M 5 869 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 73 941
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 24,00 THB
Average target price 29,01 THB
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Prasit Boondoungprasert Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paisan Chirakitcharern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Soopakij Chearavanont Chairman
Sunsern Samaisut EVP-Information Technology & Application Unit
Nattawat Chunhawuttiyanon EVP-Investment & Business Development Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-5.88%5 869
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-13.74%15 783
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.-7.30%9 398
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-13.45%5 831
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-29.93%4 574
FUJIAN AONONG BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP INCORPORATION LIMITED37.56%1 807