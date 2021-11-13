Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : CP Foods listed in “DJSI” Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 7th consecutive year

CP Foods listed in "DJSI" Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 7th consecutive year

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) has been selected as a member of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) 2021 in the emerging markets, for 7 years in a row and also a Top 3 in Food Products Industry through its outstanding performance in Innovation Management, Health and Nutrition and Food Loss and Food Waste. This is reflective of the company's strong professional management as responsible food producer focusing on food safety, traceable and environmentally friendly products through global standards.

Mr. Prasit Boondoungprasert, Chief Executive Officer at CP Foods, said that being listed as a member of DJSI for 7th consecutive year reflects the company's commitment as one of global leaders in food security development in line with international standards through advanced technologies and professional experiences in integrated agro-industrial business. The company adheres on good governance and social responsibility practices to ensure not only sustainable growth but also mutual benefit in all dimensions particularly economy, social and environment.

DJSI is one of the most prestigious global benchmarks for corporate sustainability assessments based on performance in economic, social and environment dimensions. CP Foods has maintained its prominence in innovation management, health and nutrition and food loss and waste, which are the company's commitments to step forward on alleviating the impacts of climate change with global community as well as upgrading sustainable consumption through innovative food for good nutrition and environmental-friendly products.

CP Foods has joined forced with its business partners to develop environmental-friendly feed meal for pig and laying hen to reduce carbon dioxide emission from animal manure with a total of 72,500 tons carbon dioxide equivalent in 2020, established one-stop-service research and development center to support customers for cooperation in design and product development to well serve with market demand such as plant-based protein under Meat Zero brand, premium pork enriched Omega-3 "Cheeva Pork".

As one of a leader to develop food security, the company also focuses on Food Loss and Food Waste reduction throughout its supply chain to reduce waste number to landfill to achieve its goal in reducing food waste in its operations and manufacturing processes to zero by 2030.

"The past two years have been a challenging time due to the COVID-19 crisis. CP Foods has rapidly adjusted its strategies to make business more agile and ensure continuity, uninterrupted food production." Mr Prasit said, adding that the company also placed importance on workforce health and safety with strict sanitary measures.

CP Foods also recently announced a new sustainability strategy "CPF 2030 Sustainability in Action", as a guideline for business growth both in Thailand and overseas through the next nine years. The strategy is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the company's target to be a net zero carbon emissions organization by 2050.

The 2030 organization sustainability goals included becoming Carbon Neutral Organization, reduce food waste from the company's production processes to zero, and purchase raw materials from sources that are 100% free from deforestation. These strategies aim to mitigate the impacts of climate change as well as planting forests and increasing green areas in the company's areas to absorb carbon dioxide.

In addition, CP Foods also steps forward on developing innovative food with high nutrition to ensure every meal serve consumer's values in terms of good health and well-being as well as create immunity with environmentally friendly. This is to ensure well support future needs and make positive impact on society and balance of nature in line with sustainable production and consumption guidelines./