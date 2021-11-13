Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPF   TH0101A10Z01

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CPF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : CP Foods listed in “DJSI” Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 7th consecutive year

11/13/2021 | 02:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CP Foods listed in "DJSI" Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 7th consecutive year

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) has been selected as a member of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) 2021 in the emerging markets, for 7 years in a row and also a Top 3 in Food Products Industry through its outstanding performance in Innovation Management, Health and Nutrition and Food Loss and Food Waste. This is reflective of the company's strong professional management as responsible food producer focusing on food safety, traceable and environmentally friendly products through global standards.

Mr. Prasit Boondoungprasert, Chief Executive Officer at CP Foods, said that being listed as a member of DJSI for 7th consecutive year reflects the company's commitment as one of global leaders in food security development in line with international standards through advanced technologies and professional experiences in integrated agro-industrial business. The company adheres on good governance and social responsibility practices to ensure not only sustainable growth but also mutual benefit in all dimensions particularly economy, social and environment.

DJSI is one of the most prestigious global benchmarks for corporate sustainability assessments based on performance in economic, social and environment dimensions. CP Foods has maintained its prominence in innovation management, health and nutrition and food loss and waste, which are the company's commitments to step forward on alleviating the impacts of climate change with global community as well as upgrading sustainable consumption through innovative food for good nutrition and environmental-friendly products.

CP Foods has joined forced with its business partners to develop environmental-friendly feed meal for pig and laying hen to reduce carbon dioxide emission from animal manure with a total of 72,500 tons carbon dioxide equivalent in 2020, established one-stop-service research and development center to support customers for cooperation in design and product development to well serve with market demand such as plant-based protein under Meat Zero brand, premium pork enriched Omega-3 "Cheeva Pork".

As one of a leader to develop food security, the company also focuses on Food Loss and Food Waste reduction throughout its supply chain to reduce waste number to landfill to achieve its goal in reducing food waste in its operations and manufacturing processes to zero by 2030.

"The past two years have been a challenging time due to the COVID-19 crisis. CP Foods has rapidly adjusted its strategies to make business more agile and ensure continuity, uninterrupted food production." Mr Prasit said, adding that the company also placed importance on workforce health and safety with strict sanitary measures.

CP Foods also recently announced a new sustainability strategy "CPF 2030 Sustainability in Action", as a guideline for business growth both in Thailand and overseas through the next nine years. The strategy is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the company's target to be a net zero carbon emissions organization by 2050.

The 2030 organization sustainability goals included becoming Carbon Neutral Organization, reduce food waste from the company's production processes to zero, and purchase raw materials from sources that are 100% free from deforestation. These strategies aim to mitigate the impacts of climate change as well as planting forests and increasing green areas in the company's areas to absorb carbon dioxide.

In addition, CP Foods also steps forward on developing innovative food with high nutrition to ensure every meal serve consumer's values in terms of good health and well-being as well as create immunity with environmentally friendly. This is to ensure well support future needs and make positive impact on society and balance of nature in line with sustainable production and consumption guidelines./

Disclaimer

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 07:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
02:20aCHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Foods listed in “DJSI” Dow Jones Sustainabi..
PU
11/11CP-CP Foods volunteers help flood affected students at Wat Sao Thong Klang School
PU
11/08CP Foods wins five Asian Excellence Awards in 2021
PU
11/02Ministry of Industry grants CSR-DIW awards CP Foods' plants for the responsible operati..
PU
10/29The termination of the acquisition of new subsidiaries in Russia
PU
10/27Record Date to Determine CPF Shareholders who will Receive the Allocation of Ordinary S..
PU
10/26CP Foods hands over survival bags to flood victims in Khon Kaen
PU
10/25CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Foods' community forest boost quality of life for surro..
PU
10/21CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Laos delivers foods from the heart to Lao people for fi..
PU
10/21CP Foods target to increase Cage Free eggs 30 percent annually
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 490 B 14 978 M 14 978 M
Net income 2021 18 931 M 579 M 579 M
Net Debt 2021 329 B 10 069 M 10 069 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 3,20%
Capitalization 212 B 6 487 M 6 500 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 73 941
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 25,25 THB
Average target price 32,25 THB
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Prasit Boondoungprasert Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paisan Chirakitcharern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Soopakij Chearavanont Chairman
Sunsern Samaisut EVP-Information Technology & Application Unit
Nattawat Chunhawuttiyanon EVP-Investment & Business Development Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-5.61%6 487
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED0.05%16 923
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-7.28%7 020
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.7.66%6 608
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY6.78%5 266
C.P. POKPHAND CO. LTD.48.65%3 576