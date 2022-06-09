Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPF   TH0101A10Z01

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CPF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-06
26.00 THB    0.00%
26.00 THB    0.00%
03:12aCHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Foods pledges to protect the Oceans
PU
06/08CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 5 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
06/06CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 24 Derivative warrants issued by TNS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : CP Foods pledges to protect the Oceans

06/09/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) joins forces with variety of organizations including with government agencies, private sectors, civil society and communities to create sustainable marine resource management and reinforcing the commitment to maintain the balance of nature in line with "World Oceans Day" on June 8in which the theme for this year is Revitalization: Collective Action for the Ocean.

Pairoj Apiruknusit, Executive Vice President for aquaculture business at CP Foods, said the company, as a leading company in food businesses, recognized the urgency of ocean waste problem which severely threatened the marine ecosystem, which is the key source for the world's food security. To tackle such a global issue, the company has continued to drive the sustainability of the aquaculture production chain that is socially responsible and environmentally conscious. The company is collaborating with multiple agencies across the world in a bid to protecting the global marine environment for ensuring the food security.

The company has worked with the Thai Sustainable Fisheries Roundtable (TSFR) to improve and develop sustainable trawl fisheries in the Gulf of Thailand, the source of raw materials for the production of fishmeal. CP Foods has sourced fishmeal and promoted sustainable fishmeal acquisition through the Fishery Improver Project (FIP) by setting up the Fishery Action Plan (FAP) of the project. The action plan has been accepted into the MarinTrust Improver Programme for improving and developing fisheries since 2020according to the requirements of the MarinTrust standard; the Multi-species Assessment Methodology. The project is the world's first project which serves as the standard that prevents, combats, and eliminates illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU Fishing).

CP Foods also joined the Seafood Business for Ocean Stewardship or SeaBOS, a global collaboration consisting of leading seafood companies from around the world and a group of researchers for conservation of ecosystems and sustainable production of quality seafood. In addition, the company co-founded the Songkhla Fisherman Life Enhancement Center (FLEC) since 2015with the goal of improving the quality of life of fishermen and their families, eliminating all forms of illegal labor in the fishing industry. In the second phase (2021-2025), FLEC Songkhla has further enhanced the participation of fishers in marine waste management in the Gulf of Thailand.

The company has raised awareness on plastic waste problem among fishermen and encourage them to reduce the ocean waste and take back all litters from fishing activities to shore. It is also working on a pilot project to produce T-shirts from PET plastic bottles for the second year in a row to distribute to employees. In 2021, approximately 500T-shirts from 7,900bottles (over 120kg) were produced from PET bottles. This is equal to planting 90 trees. This year, T-the company will continue to support this upcycling project.

In addition, the company has also implemented the CPF Grow-Share-Protect Mangrove Forestation Project in areas in which great importance has been placed on the study of aquatic biodiversity. In addition, under the mangrove forest strategy, the Company initiated the marine waste trap project by launching a pilot at Bang Ya Phraek Subdistrict, Samut Sakhon Province in Thailand, to create the participation of civil society in management of marine debris, develop an appropriate and efficient marine debris management model, provide added value for marine debris, protect and restore ecosystems, and enrich marine and coastal biodiversity.

Disclaimer

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 564 B 16 346 M 16 346 M
Net income 2022 14 551 M 422 M 422 M
Net Debt 2022 403 B 11 690 M 11 690 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 2,46%
Capitalization 223 B 6 458 M 6 458 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 73 941
Free-Float 54,6%
Managers and Directors
Prasit Boondoungprasert Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paisan Chirakitcharern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Soopakij Chearavanont Chairman
Sunsern Samaisut EVP-Information Technology & Application Unit
Nattawat Chunhawuttiyanon EVP-Investment & Business Development Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.96%6 458
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-17.05%15 142
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.-7.30%9 376
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-12.61%5 895
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-28.50%4 657
FUJIAN AONONG BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP INCORPORATION LIMITED22.68%1 927