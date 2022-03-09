Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : CP Foods pursues green ideas for emission reduction and sustainable food production

CP Foods pursues green ideas for emission reduction and sustainable food production

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) pursues green business under the Bio Circular Green Economy (BCG) model, seeking to churn out low-carbon products that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, raise green revenue and turning the Company towards a truly environmental-friendly and sustainable food producer.

Ms. Kularb Kimsri, vice president - CP Foods' Global Standard System, said that CP Foods is committed to developing green products that are certified for Carbon Footprint Label and Global Warming Reduction Label and analysed for product sustainability under global standards. Green products mark the Company's attempt in helping reducing the environmental impacts from its products. To achieve the sustainable production goal, CP Foods has assessed the carbon footprints of its products since 2009, applying the life cycle assessment (LCA) best practices under ISO 14040, ISO 14044 and ISO 14067 international standards. The methodology covers life cycle stages like raw material acquisition, transportation, production, distribution, consumption and disposal.

More than 790 products of CP Foods have undergone carbon footprint assessment and more than 30 items have received the Global Warming Reduction Label from the Thai Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (Public Organization) or TGO. These encompass chicken feed, chicken, ducks, pigs and fresh chicken and duck meat as well as pork. The success is a result of continuous improvement in production efficiency, through the research and development of animal feeds that offers appropriate nutrition for animals in different stages and reduces food loss in the production process; energy efficiency enhancement; adoption of renewable energy; and sustainable packaging. Thanks to the actions, CPF has achieved the low-carbon production process and continually reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

"CP Foods' focus is on the safety and nutrition of both food products for human and animal feeds. Throughout the supply chain, we have strived to develop sustainable products for emission reduction. That starts from sourcing to an increase in renewable energy ratio, the development of sustainable packaging, and transportation," Ms. Kularb said.

CP Foods has achieved key targets through the carbon footprint and carbon reduction labels. The revenue from green products (CPF Green Revenue) presently stays at 33% of total while these low-carbon products have reduced accumulated emissions by 1.483 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. Looking forward, CPF targets to raise the Green Revenue to 40% in 2030 under the "CPF 2030 Sustainability in Action" Strategy. The target is set in line with the Bio Circular Green Economy (BCG) model.

CP Foods was granted an "Excellent" award in Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO)'s Low Carbon and Sustainable Business Index (LCSi) 2021, reflecting the production efficiency that has ably reduced emissions, eased global warming and delivered sustainable food products to consumers.

