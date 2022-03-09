Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPF   TH0101A10Z01

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CPF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : CP Foods pursues green ideas for emission reduction and sustainable food production

03/09/2022 | 05:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CP Foods pursues green ideas for emission reduction and sustainable food production

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) pursues green business under the Bio Circular Green Economy (BCG) model, seeking to churn out low-carbon products that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, raise green revenue and turning the Company towards a truly environmental-friendly and sustainable food producer.

Ms. Kularb Kimsri, vice president - CP Foods' Global Standard System, said that CP Foods is committed to developing green products that are certified for Carbon Footprint Label and Global Warming Reduction Label and analysed for product sustainability under global standards. Green products mark the Company's attempt in helping reducing the environmental impacts from its products. To achieve the sustainable production goal, CP Foods has assessed the carbon footprints of its products since 2009, applying the life cycle assessment (LCA) best practices under ISO 14040, ISO 14044 and ISO 14067 international standards. The methodology covers life cycle stages like raw material acquisition, transportation, production, distribution, consumption and disposal.

More than 790 products of CP Foods have undergone carbon footprint assessment and more than 30 items have received the Global Warming Reduction Label from the Thai Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (Public Organization) or TGO. These encompass chicken feed, chicken, ducks, pigs and fresh chicken and duck meat as well as pork. The success is a result of continuous improvement in production efficiency, through the research and development of animal feeds that offers appropriate nutrition for animals in different stages and reduces food loss in the production process; energy efficiency enhancement; adoption of renewable energy; and sustainable packaging. Thanks to the actions, CPF has achieved the low-carbon production process and continually reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

"CP Foods' focus is on the safety and nutrition of both food products for human and animal feeds. Throughout the supply chain, we have strived to develop sustainable products for emission reduction. That starts from sourcing to an increase in renewable energy ratio, the development of sustainable packaging, and transportation," Ms. Kularb said.

CP Foods has achieved key targets through the carbon footprint and carbon reduction labels. The revenue from green products (CPF Green Revenue) presently stays at 33% of total while these low-carbon products have reduced accumulated emissions by 1.483 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. Looking forward, CPF targets to raise the Green Revenue to 40% in 2030 under the "CPF 2030 Sustainability in Action" Strategy. The target is set in line with the Bio Circular Green Economy (BCG) model.

CP Foods was granted an "Excellent" award in Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO)'s Low Carbon and Sustainable Business Index (LCSi) 2021, reflecting the production efficiency that has ably reduced emissions, eased global warming and delivered sustainable food products to consumers.

Disclaimer

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 10:40:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
05:41aCHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Foods pursues green ideas for emission reduction and su..
PU
03/06CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Foods extends “30-days Credit Term” scheme ..
PU
03/04CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Foods vows to protect biodiversity across Thailand
PU
03/04CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Foods to achieve 20 million Cage Free eggs production i..
PU
02/28CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CPF foresees continued growth in 2022 on the back of econo..
PU
02/28CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : เอกสารนำ&#..
PU
02/25CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : Board of Directors resolutions regarding the dividend paym..
PU
02/25Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend for the Year 2021, Paya..
CI
02/25Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Yea..
CI
02/24CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Foods introduces “3C platform” for sustaina..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 546 B 16 441 M 16 441 M
Net income 2022 15 825 M 477 M 477 M
Net Debt 2022 360 B 10 830 M 10 830 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 3,27%
Capitalization 195 B 5 874 M 5 874 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 73 941
Free-Float -
Chart CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 23,20 THB
Average target price 30,78 THB
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Prasit Boondoungprasert Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paisan Chirakitcharern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Soopakij Chearavanont Chairman
Sunsern Samaisut EVP-Information Technology & Application Unit
Nattawat Chunhawuttiyanon EVP-Investment & Business Development Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-9.02%5 874
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-17.64%15 872
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-9.24%6 158
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY1.95%5 331
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-23.55%5 257
AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.-8.44%1 730