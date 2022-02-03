Log in
    CPF   TH0101A10Z01

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CPF)
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : CP Foods ranked Silver Class in the Sustainability Yearbook 2022

02/03/2022 | 04:39am EST
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) has received Silver Class distinction in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, making its among top 5% of more than 230 best performing companies in Food Products sector across the globe.

Wuthichai Sithipreedanant, Senior Vice President for Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development of CP Foods, said that the inclusion underlines CP Foods' long-standing and strong commitment to ESG efforts in line with the company's vision of being the "Kitchen of the World", and supporting 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

In previous year, The Company has announced the CPF 2030 Sustainability in Action, as a guideline for sustainable growth of CP Foods' business worldwide. The key purpose is to create food security for the growing demand of the world's population from sustainable practices that take into account the environmental and societal impacts as well as solving global problems such as Climate Change.

As a leading agro-industrial and food conglomerates, the company strives make nutritious products that meet the needs of consumers for all ages.

CP Foods has made multiple of ESG efforts in the past years such as adopting more renewable energy, developed environmentally friendly packaging, sourcing raw material from responsible sources as well as initiated Waste-to-Value project to reduce food waste in the company's business processes to zero (Zero Food Waste) by 2030.

In addition, the company is determined to participate in conservation and restoration of watershed forests, mangrove forests, and increase green areas in the workplace to protect biodiversity and mitigate environmental footprint.

The Sustainability Yearbook is reliable source for international organizations' sustainability records. This year, more than 2,100 companies, representing over 45% global market capitalization, participated in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment and over 7,500 companies in total were assesses for inclusion the Yearbook. Only the Top 15% of each industry and achieve an S&P Global Score within 30% of their industry's top-performing were potential assessed.


Disclaimer

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 09:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
