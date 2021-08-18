Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPF   TH0101A10Z01

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CPF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : CP Foods shares safety tips with contract farmers in light of new COVID-19 wave

08/18/2021 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) proceeds with animal farm 'SEAL' along with other safety measures to safeguard workers and protect animals from significant diseases. The emphasis is placed on the sharing of knowledge to ensure food safety and food security.

Mr. Somporn Jermpong, executive vice president for swine business of CPF, said that CPF has been imposing strict disease monitoring and control measures at all animal farms. One of the measures is to seal the farms to prevent and control diseases. The control measures are even strengthened to the maximum level following the COVID-19 pandemic, to protect both animals and staff. These measures particularly concern the biosecurity system which is the focal point of such control, along with continuous training for staff and contract farmers.

'CPF has continually shared our techniques, approaches and measures against diseases in pigs and COVID-19 with contract farmers. We have shared our knowledge, organized farm audit and hosted online training programs. Our goal is the farmers possess accurate knowledge and practices that can be applied with their farms to lessen business risks and keep their business going. The farmers are also encouraged to seal their farms, by arranging staff accommodations inside the premises and ensuring proper living conditions and food supply. Farmers should also make use of the closed circuit TV system that allows monitoring through cameras and less human visits to farm buildings. That will keep animals safe from diseases and ensure food safety as well as food security,' Mr. Somporn said.

Regarding the poultry business, Mr.Somkid Wannalukkhee, senior vice president of CP Foods, added that aside from strengthened biosecurity measures at all farms and restrictions on workers' exit and visitors' entry, the focus is placed on COVID-19 measures that highlight personal hygiene, social distancing, requirements for face masks and hand washing which have become the daily routines of all. Adjustments have been made to fit current circumstances: for example; preparations are arranged prior to activity dates; activities are organized outdoor; all workers keep distance and use personal utensils; only hot dishes are served; and frequently-touched areas are cleaned more frequently.

'CP Foods has strictly exercised maximum measures and properly applied control measures. We have launched a campaign to educate workers and contract farmers on disease control, to raise their awareness in the importance of control measures. Then, they will be ready for work and protect themselves against COVID-19. The food supply chain will then be saved, both in normal situations and times of crisis,' Mr. Somkid said./

Disclaimer

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 08:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
04:24aCHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Foods shares safety tips with contract farmer..
PU
08/14CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CPF's first quarter earnings grow 14% to Bt6,945..
PU
08/13CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Group, CP Foods and Partners kick off "Krua P..
PU
08/13Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited Declares Cash Dividend for the ..
CI
08/13CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : "Sustainability in Action, Sustainability in Our..
PU
08/13CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CPF's first-half earnings hit Bt11,683 million
PU
08/11CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : Ministry of Labour, CP Foods and partners offer ..
PU
08/10CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Foods' “Raising Layer for Student's Lun..
PU
08/02CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CPF Grow-Share-Protect Mangrove Forestation proj..
PU
07/30CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Foods moving forward with food supply project..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 499 B 15 021 M 15 021 M
Net income 2021 21 666 M 652 M 652 M
Net Debt 2021 322 B 9 691 M 9 691 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 3,46%
Capitalization 217 B 6 492 M 6 517 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 73 941
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 25,75 THB
Average target price 33,53 THB
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Prasit Boondoungprasert Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paisan Chirakitcharern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Soopakij Chearavanont Chairman
Sunsern Samaisut EVP-Information Technology & Application Unit
Nattawat Chunhawuttiyanon EVP-Investment & Business Development Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-3.74%6 492
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED4.50%17 531
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-3.07%7 201
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-18.22%5 044
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY-4.17%4 561
C.P. POKPHAND CO. LTD.8.11%2 601