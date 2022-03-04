Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : CP Foods to achieve 20 million Cage Free eggs production in 2022

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) plans to expand the production capacity of cage-free eggs to 20 million in 2022 and prepares to export to Hong Kong. The movement is to meet the rising demand for high animal welfare standard and antibiotic-free products.



Mr. Somkid Wannalukkhee, senior vice president for egg business in Thailand at CP Foods, said the company commits to being a business operation based on humane treatment to animals by raising layer chicken in a cage-free housing system. The effort is along with its global Animal Welfare Policy and to achieve its new sustainability strategy "CPF 2030 Sustainability in Action".

This year, the company targets to increase the production of cage-free eggs to 20 million, an increase of 4 million from the previous year. The company is always ready to raise capacity in line with market demand and plans to export overseas. Hong Kong is the first destination.

"The cage-free farming is one of the animal welfare movement's biggest successes to strengthen food safety standards in egg products for consumers and also promote sustainable consumption," said Somkid.

At present, CP Foods' Cage-Free eggs are from Wang Somboon Farm in Saraburi Province, the first layer cage-free farm in Thailand that is certified by Thailand's Department of Livestock Development for Cage-Free farming.

The laying hens are naturally raised in closed-system houses recognized 'Five freedoms' principles: consisting of freedom from hunger and thirst, freedom from discomfort, freedom from pain, injury and disease, freedom from fear and distress, and freedom to express animal instincts and behavior. As a result, the hens are happy, healthy, and antibiotic-free throughout their lives.

The farm is managed in accordance with internationally-recognized animal welfare principles, including a 15 cm per hen for linear perch space, multiple enrichments that allow hens to express their natural behaviors. All system digitally controls the environment throughout the farm.

The special breed laying hens are fed 100% grains to keep chickens in good health and reaching their full genetic potential. The quality of CP Foods cage-free eggs is identical to premium export eggs that are odor-free and can be eaten raw.

CP Foods' cage-free eggs are fresher, have bright orange egg yolks, and also antibiotic-free. All products have to go through a "Freshness Test" tool to ensure that they are all of the same quality.

In addition to the quality of product, CP Foods has introduced a digital product traceability system, printing a safe color on the eggshell to identify the farm that it came from. CP Foods' cage-free eggs come with sustainable packages, choosing egg trays made from 100% recycled paper.