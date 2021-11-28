Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : CP Foods volunteers united for good deeds

On November 26, 2021, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) together with Charoen Pokphand Group organized volunteer activities "CP For Good Deeds" to clean up the public area of Makkasan Railway community in Bangkok with the help of CP-CP Foods volunteers, residents of Makkasan Railway community and representaives from Ratchathewi District Office.



CP Group has a policy to arrange the volunteer activity "CP For Good Deeds" every last Friday of November as the group's annual Volunteer Day. The activity allow its employee volunteers to do social service and create positive impact to communities and express grateful to His Majesty the King Rama X's kindness and concern over well-being of Thai people and to pay tribute of His Majesty the late King Rama IX the Great on December 5.

Mr. Soopakij Chearavanont, Chairman of CP Group and CP Foods, led the executives and volunteers to make public benefits in several areas, including cleaning the public areas in the Phirom Par, and Makkasan Community in Ratchathewi District, Bangkok as well as donating 1,000 seedlings to the Ratchathewi District Office to increase of green areas to the country.

On the same day, 50 volunteers from CP Foods together with the Makkasan Railway community and Ratchathewi district office staffs has cleaned up the area and adjust the landscape around the Makkasan railway. CP volunteers also donated cleaning supplies through community leaders to use to clean the community.