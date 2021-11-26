Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : CPF (Thailand) wins Distinguished Awards for Marketing Excellence at the Thailand Corporate Excellence Awards 2021

CPF (Thailand) wins Distinguished Awards for Marketing Excellence at the Thailand Corporate Excellence Awards 2021

CPF (Thailand) Public Company Limited, a subsidiary of Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods), received Distinguished Awards for Marketing Excellence at Thailand Corporate Excellence Awards 2021, reflecting its commitment to deliver high quality food and services with responsibility and promote the sustainable diets.



Ms.Anakarwee Chooratn, Senior Vice President for corporate marketing, represented the company to receive the award from General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand at the ceremony held at the Athenee Hotel Bangkok.

Ms.Anakarwee said that the award reflects the commitment to develop excellent products and services in line with the company's "Kitchen of the World" vision. CP Foods aims at creating excellence products for its consumers. The company has continuously developed and invented nutritious, safe and high quality products that meet consumers' needs at affordable prices.

CPF (Thailand) strives to conduct responsible marketing and takes into account the well-being of Thai people. It places importance on providing nutrition information to consumers and food products are also traceable throughout the supply chain.

To meet the consumer changes and food trends, CPF Food Research and Development Center (RD Center) has worked together with food experts to develop healthy fresh and processed foods. For example, probiotic-fed meat products under the brand CP Selection, and Omega-3 rich Cheeva Pork which resulted in the company's winning the Outstanding Innovative Company Awards at the SET Awards 2021.

The company partnered with a world-class plant-based products company, as well as experts from the U.S and Taiwan to develop PLANT-TEC innovation that gives a meat-like texture and introduced the plant-based products under the Meat Zero brand.

Meat Zero enjoys success in Thailand. Over 4 million packs were sold since launching in May this year. It also won BEST PLANT-BASED BRANDING from Root The Future Plant-Based Food Awards 2021.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the company has initiated "CPF food from the heart against COVID-19" to deliver nutritious food to doctors, nurses, medical staff and other vulnerable groups throughout Thailand.

As a result of operation excellence, CP Foods has also been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) in 2021 for the 7th consecutive year and the company has also been selected Top 3 in the Food Products Industry. Both distinctions are based on its outstanding performance in Innovation Management, Health and Nutrition and Food Loss and Food Waste./