    CPF   TH0101A10Z01

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CPF)
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : CPF (Thailand) wins Distinguished Awards for Marketing Excellence at the Thailand Corporate Excellence Awards 2021

11/26/2021 | 05:20am EST
CPF (Thailand) wins Distinguished Awards for Marketing Excellence at the Thailand Corporate Excellence Awards 2021

CPF (Thailand) Public Company Limited, a subsidiary of Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods), received Distinguished Awards for Marketing Excellence at Thailand Corporate Excellence Awards 2021, reflecting its commitment to deliver high quality food and services with responsibility and promote the sustainable diets.

Ms.Anakarwee Chooratn, Senior Vice President for corporate marketing, represented the company to receive the award from General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand at the ceremony held at the Athenee Hotel Bangkok.

Ms.Anakarwee said that the award reflects the commitment to develop excellent products and services in line with the company's "Kitchen of the World" vision. CP Foods aims at creating excellence products for its consumers. The company has continuously developed and invented nutritious, safe and high quality products that meet consumers' needs at affordable prices.

CPF (Thailand) strives to conduct responsible marketing and takes into account the well-being of Thai people. It places importance on providing nutrition information to consumers and food products are also traceable throughout the supply chain.

To meet the consumer changes and food trends, CPF Food Research and Development Center (RD Center) has worked together with food experts to develop healthy fresh and processed foods. For example, probiotic-fed meat products under the brand CP Selection, and Omega-3 rich Cheeva Pork which resulted in the company's winning the Outstanding Innovative Company Awards at the SET Awards 2021.

The company partnered with a world-class plant-based products company, as well as experts from the U.S and Taiwan to develop PLANT-TEC innovation that gives a meat-like texture and introduced the plant-based products under the Meat Zero brand.

Meat Zero enjoys success in Thailand. Over 4 million packs were sold since launching in May this year. It also won BEST PLANT-BASED BRANDING from Root The Future Plant-Based Food Awards 2021.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the company has initiated "CPF food from the heart against COVID-19" to deliver nutritious food to doctors, nurses, medical staff and other vulnerable groups throughout Thailand.

As a result of operation excellence, CP Foods has also been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) in 2021 for the 7th consecutive year and the company has also been selected Top 3 in the Food Products Industry. Both distinctions are based on its outstanding performance in Innovation Management, Health and Nutrition and Food Loss and Food Waste./

Disclaimer

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 10:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 498 B 14 841 M 14 841 M
Net income 2021 17 201 M 512 M 512 M
Net Debt 2021 321 B 9 575 M 9 575 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 1,44%
Capitalization 209 B 6 270 M 6 241 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 73 941
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 24,90 THB
Average target price 31,45 THB
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Prasit Boondoungprasert Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paisan Chirakitcharern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Soopakij Chearavanont Chairman
Sunsern Samaisut EVP-Information Technology & Application Unit
Nattawat Chunhawuttiyanon EVP-Investment & Business Development Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-6.92%6 270
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-2.11%16 678
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-9.20%6 801
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-8.39%5 739
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY5.73%5 111
C.P. POKPHAND CO. LTD.50.00%3 606