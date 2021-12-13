Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPF   TH0101A10Z01

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CPF)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial management purposes

12/13/2021 | 06:16am EST
Date/Time
13 Dec 2021 17:45:15
Headline
Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial management purposes
Symbol
CPF
Source
CPF
Full Detailed News 
                Form for Reporting share repurchases

Subject                                  : Reporting Share Repurchase form for 
financial management purposes
Report date                              : 13-Dec-2021
Procedure used for share repurchase      : Buy on the Exchange
Last date for repurchasing shares        : 14-Apr-2022
Share repurchase plan
Date of Board resolution                 : 30-Sep-2021
Total number of shares to be repurchased : 400,000,000
 (shares)
Total shares to be repurchased as % of   : 4.65
paid-up shares
1. Results of share repurchase
Date of repurchase                       : 13-Dec-2021
Number of shares repurchased (shares)    : 2,500,000
Repurchase or highest price (THB per     : 23.70
share)
Lowest price (THB per share)             : 23.50
Total paid (THB)                         : 58,950,000.00
2. Cumulative number of shares repurchased
Cumulative number of shares repurchased  : 5,000,000
until present date (including from item 
1.)(shares)
Total shares repurchased as % of paid-up : 0.06
 shares
Total value of shares repurchased (THB)  : 118,400,000.00

The company certifies that the information contained in this report is true and 
complete in all respects

                         Signature _________________
                                     ( Mrs. Kobboon Srichai  )
                                       Company Secretary / Authorized person to 
 disclose information
                                 Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

______________________________________________________________________


This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 11:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
