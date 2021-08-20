Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : The Royal Navy and CP Foods deliver food from the heart for people in Thonburi side

The Royal Navy and CP Foods deliver food from the heart for people in Thonburi side

The Royal Thai Navy has come together with from Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) and CP Intertrade Company Limited to supply delicious meals for healthcare workers at the Navy's wellness center as well as home quarantined patients and people in need living around Thonburi area.



Rear Admiral Chainarong Bunyaratglin, commander of the Bangkok Naval Base, said the Bangkok Naval Base has a commitment to support 36 communities in Thonburi area. He also thanks all relief efforts, including CP Foods, that provide food aids that help the community in need to ensure of food safety and food security amid the COVID-19 crisis.

CP Foods' CEO Prasit Boondoungprasert added that This COVID-19 relief project is initiated in responding to the policy from Mr. Dhanin Chearavanont, senior chairman of CP Group, who wants to help Thailand combatting the COVID crisis, and the group's '3-benefits' philosophy, which are the country, the people and, lastly, the company.

Since the beginning of the outbreak in 2020, CP Foods has brought food expertise to reach out medical staffs, COVID-19 infected patients and people in over 500 different locations nationwide, supplying them with millions of high quality and safe foods and beverages.