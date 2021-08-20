Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPF   TH0101A10Z01

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CPF)
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : The Royal Navy and CP Foods deliver food from the heart for people in Thonburi side

08/20/2021
The Royal Navy and CP Foods deliver food from the heart for people in Thonburi side

The Royal Thai Navy has come together with from Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) and CP Intertrade Company Limited to supply delicious meals for healthcare workers at the Navy's wellness center as well as home quarantined patients and people in need living around Thonburi area.

Rear Admiral Chainarong Bunyaratglin, commander of the Bangkok Naval Base, said the Bangkok Naval Base has a commitment to support 36 communities in Thonburi area. He also thanks all relief efforts, including CP Foods, that provide food aids that help the community in need to ensure of food safety and food security amid the COVID-19 crisis.

CP Foods' CEO Prasit Boondoungprasert added that This COVID-19 relief project is initiated in responding to the policy from Mr. Dhanin Chearavanont, senior chairman of CP Group, who wants to help Thailand combatting the COVID crisis, and the group's '3-benefits' philosophy, which are the country, the people and, lastly, the company.

Since the beginning of the outbreak in 2020, CP Foods has brought food expertise to reach out medical staffs, COVID-19 infected patients and people in over 500 different locations nationwide, supplying them with millions of high quality and safe foods and beverages.

Disclaimer

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 10:33:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 498 B 14 929 M 14 929 M
Net income 2021 21 253 M 637 M 637 M
Net Debt 2021 322 B 9 667 M 9 667 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 3,42%
Capitalization 219 B 6 559 M 6 560 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 73 941
Free-Float 55,1%
Managers and Directors
Prasit Boondoungprasert Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paisan Chirakitcharern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Soopakij Chearavanont Chairman
Sunsern Samaisut EVP-Information Technology & Application Unit
Nattawat Chunhawuttiyanon EVP-Investment & Business Development Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-2.80%6 559
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED1.56%17 014
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-0.38%7 369
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-20.39%4 904
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY-5.47%4 493
C.P. POKPHAND CO. LTD.9.46%2 634