Letter Re: Resolutions of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting No. 1/2022

1. Adoption of the Minutes of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting No. 1/2021 held on April 30, 2021. The voting results were as follows:

3. Approval of the statements of financial position and the statements of income for the year ended December 31, 2021. The voting results were as follows:

4. Approval of no appropriation of profit as an additional legal reserve, and approval of dividend payment from the Company's operating results of the year 2021 at Baht 0.65 per share in total. The voting results were as follows:

- Approved 5,949,363,114 votes, equal to 99.92% of the total number of votes of shareholders who attend the meeting and cast their votes.

- Objected 5,033,060 votes, Abstained 300 votes and Invalid 0 votes.

Details of the dividend payment are as follows: the Company already distributed the first dividend payment to shareholders as an interim dividend at Baht 0.40 per share on September 10, 2021. Therefore, the remaining dividend for the second dividend payment shall be at Baht 0.25 per share for 8,406,962,585 ordinary shares, which have the rights to receive the dividend, totaling Baht 2,101,740,646.25. The second dividend payments will be paid from profit after deduction of taxable losses. Therefore, recipients who receive the said dividends are subject to withholding tax according to rules and conditions of the Revenue Code. However, recipients who are natural persons shall not be entitled to a tax credit in accordance with Section 47 bis of the Revenue Code. In addition, the record date for the right to receive the dividend is set