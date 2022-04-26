Letter Re: Resolutions of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting No. 1/2022
-Translation-
Bor Mor Jor. Jor Por Or. 030/2022
April 26, 2022
Re : Resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting No. 1/2022
Attn : President The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform that the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting No. 1/2022 convened on April 26, 2022 passed the resolutions as follows:
1. Adoption of the Minutes of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting No. 1/2021 held on April 30, 2021. The voting results were as follows:
- Approved 5,954,225,960 votes, equal to 99.99% of the total number of votes of shareholders who attend the meeting and cast their votes.
4. Approval of no appropriation of profit as an additional legal reserve, and approval of dividend payment from the Company's operating results of the year 2021 at Baht 0.65 per share in total. The voting results were as follows:
- Approved 5,949,363,114 votes, equal to 99.92% of the total number of votes of shareholders who attend the meeting and cast their votes.
Details of the dividend payment are as follows: the Company already distributed the first dividend payment to shareholders as an interim dividend at Baht 0.40 per share on September 10, 2021. Therefore, the remaining dividend for the second dividend payment shall be at Baht 0.25 per share for 8,406,962,585 ordinary shares, which have the rights to receive the dividend, totaling Baht 2,101,740,646.25. The second dividend payments will be paid from profit after deduction of taxable losses. Therefore, recipients who receive the said dividends are subject to withholding tax according to rules and conditions of the Revenue Code. However, recipients who are natural persons shall not be entitled to a tax credit in accordance with Section 47 bis of the Revenue Code. In addition, the record date for the right to receive the dividend is set
on May 6, 2022 and the dividend payment will be made on May 25, 2022.
5. Approval of the re-appointment of Mr. Soopakij Chearavanont, Mr. Adirek Sripratak, Mr. Vinai Vittavasgarnvej, Professor Dr. Kittipong Kittayarak and Mr. Paisan Chirakitcharern whose terms were due on the date of this Annual General Shareholders' Meeting No. 1/2022, be directors of the Company for another term, with the following voting results:
1) Mr. Soopakij Chearavanont
- Approved 5,812,468,287 votes, equal to 97.62% of the total number of votes of shareholders who attend the meeting and cast their votes.
In this agenda, none of shareholders who attend the meeting had no right to vote.
7. Approval of the appointment of Mrs. Munchupa Singsuksawat, C.P.A (Thailand) Registration No. 6112 Mr. Charoen Phosamritlert, C.P.A (Thailand) Registration No. 4068, and Miss Sawitree Ongksirimemongkol, C.P.A. (Thailand) Registration No. 10449 of KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd. be the auditors of the Company for the year 2022, whereby any of the appointed auditors shall have the authority to audit and express their opinions on the financial statements of the Company. In addition, the shareholders approved the annual audit fee of Baht 3,977,000 for the annual audit and quarterly review of the separate financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year 2022. The voting results were as follows:
- Approved 5,951,476,491 votes, equal to 99.95% of the total number of votes of shareholders who attend the meeting.
