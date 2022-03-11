Log in
    CTW   TH0012010Z05

CHAROONG THAI WIRE AND CABLE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CTW)
Charoong Thai Wire and Cable Public : To announce dividend payment and determine the date for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for 2022 (Revise Templte)

03/11/2022 | 09:50am EST
Date/Time
11 Mar 2022 21:26:40
Headline
To announce dividend payment and determine the date for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for 2022 (Revise Templte)
Symbol
CTW
Source
CTW
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 11-Mar-2022
Shareholder's meeting date (Update)      : 26-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 14 : 30
Record date for the right to attend the  : 25-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 24-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Cash dividend payment
Venue of the meeting                     : at Head Office of the Company, 
Central City Tower, 12Ath Floor, 589/71 Debaratana Road, North Bangna
Sub-district, Bangna District, Bangkok
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 11-Mar-2022
Type of dividend payment                 : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive     : 25-Mar-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date                         : 24-Mar-2022
Payment for                              : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 0.10
Par value (baht)                         : 5.00
Payment date                             : 20-May-2022
Paid from                                : Retained Earnings

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Charoong Thai Wire & Cable pcl published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 14:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 398 M 193 M 193 M
Net income 2021 -404 M -12,2 M -12,2 M
Net Debt 2021 653 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,43x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 104 M 93,7 M 93,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tao-Heng Sun Managing Director & Executive Director
Chai Sophonpanich Chairman
Sai Wah Suen Independent Director
Suey Ku Independent Director
Surachai Sirivallop Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAROONG THAI WIRE AND CABLE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-8.77%94
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.00%9 204
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-12.50%8 397
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.9.62%6 100
NEXANS-10.48%3 690
NUODE INVESTMENT CO.,LTD-16.80%3 646