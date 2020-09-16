Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Chart Industries, Inc.    GTLS

CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.

(GTLS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chart Industries' CEO Evanko Named ExxonMobil Power Play Award Winner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) is proud to announce that President and CEO Jill Evanko has been named the 2020 ExxonMobil Power Play Award winner in the Rainmaker category.  We’d like to congratulate Jill on this prestigious award that reflects her hard work in accelerating LNG as an option for greener power and her dedication to keeping our innovative culture strong through diversity of views.  “As a board comprised of more than 30% women, we’re proud of Jill’s accomplishment that reflects her efforts to advance diversity while growing Chart’s revenue and earnings,” Chart Board Director Singleton McAllister stated. 

The ExxonMobil LNG Power Play Awards recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of remarkable women and all those who uphold the importance of supporting and empowering them in the workplace.  This year, the awards received tremendous support with registered interest from more than 185 companies from across 37 countries.  

The Rainmaker Award honors a woman who has delivered outstanding business results, showcasing the value women bring to the LNG value chain.  Jill has fostered commercial and engineering opportunities for Chart equipment and process technology across the LNG global infrastructure buildout including first of a kind virtual pipeline applications, unique products for LNG for over-the-road trucking, small-scale facilities, LNG fueling stations and constant efficiency improvements in IPSMR® and IPSMR®+ process technologies.  LNG is one aspect of our technology, equipment and services offering related to the clean energy revolution inclusive of liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications.   

For more information on the 2020 Power Play Awards, click here:  https://www.exxonmobillng.com/Power-Play/Power-Play-Awards

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets.  Our unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair.  Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. We are committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for our company as well as our customers.  With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, we maintain accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers and communities.  To learn more, visit www.Chartindustries.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Wade Suki, CFA
Director of Investor Relations
832-524-7489
wade.suki@chartindustries.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.
02:10pCHART INDUSTRIES : rsquo; CEO Evanko Named ExxonMobil Power Play Award Winner
PU
02:05pChart Industries' CEO Evanko Named ExxonMobil Power Play Award Winner
GL
02:05pCHART INDUSTRIES : rsquo; CEO Evanko Named ExxonMobil Power Play Award Winner
AQ
08/26Cryoport Announces Agreement to Acquire MVE Biological Solutions from Chart I..
AQ
08/25Cryoport to Buy Chart's MVE Biological Unit With Backing From Blackstone
DJ
08/25CHART INDUSTRIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD..
AQ
08/25Chart Industries Signs Definitive Agreement to Divest Cryobiological Products..
GL
07/23CHART INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
07/23CHART INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
07/23CHART INDUSTRIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 238 M - -
Net income 2020 74,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 535 M 2 535 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,28x
EV / Sales 2021 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 5 743
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Chart Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 77,27 $
Last Close Price 70,43 $
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jillian C. Evanko President, CEO, CFO, Director & Treasurer
Steven Wayne Krablin Chairman
Douglas Ducote CTO & President-Global Engineering
Michael L. Molinini Independent Director
Carey Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.4.36%2 535
ATLAS COPCO AB10.25%54 683
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.02%42 292
FANUC CORPORATION1.65%38 097
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION2.73%26 989
SANDVIK AB0.41%26 162
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group