Chart Industries' CEO Evanko Named ExxonMobil Power Play Award Winner

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) is proud to announce that President and CEO Jill Evanko has been named the 2020 ExxonMobil Power Play Award winner in the Rainmaker category. We’d like to congratulate Jill on this prestigious award that reflects her hard work in accelerating LNG as an option for greener power and her dedication to keeping our innovative culture strong through diversity of views. “As a board comprised of more than 30% women, we’re proud of Jill’s accomplishment that reflects her efforts to advance diversity while growing Chart’s revenue and earnings,” Chart Board Director Singleton McAllister stated.



The ExxonMobil LNG Power Play Awards recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of remarkable women and all those who uphold the importance of supporting and empowering them in the workplace. This year, the awards received tremendous support with registered interest from more than 185 companies from across 37 countries.

The Rainmaker Award honors a woman who has delivered outstanding business results, showcasing the value women bring to the LNG value chain. Jill has fostered commercial and engineering opportunities for Chart equipment and process technology across the LNG global infrastructure buildout including first of a kind virtual pipeline applications, unique products for LNG for over-the-road trucking, small-scale facilities, LNG fueling stations and constant efficiency improvements in IPSMR® and IPSMR®+ process technologies. LNG is one aspect of our technology, equipment and services offering related to the clean energy revolution inclusive of liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications.

For more information on the 2020 Power Play Awards, click here: https://www.exxonmobillng.com/Power-Play/Power-Play-Awards

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Our unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. We are committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for our company as well as our customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, we maintain accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.Chartindustries.com.

