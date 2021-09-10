Log in
    GTLS   US16115Q3083

CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.

(GTLS)
  Report
Chart Industries : Completes Investment in Hydrogen Technology & Energy Corporation

09/10/2021 | 10:52am EDT
Chart Completes Investment in Hydrogen Technology & Energy Corporation Chart Industries | September 8, 2021 Chart announced the completion of an expanded investment in HTEC Hydrogen Technology & Energy Corporation ('HTEC'). The investment announced today expands Chart's ownership to a total of 25% of HTEC's capital stock on a fully-diluted basis. As part of the expanded ownership, Chart partnered with I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on clean energy, utilities, digital infrastructure, transport and social infrastructure, which acquired 35% of HTEC's capital stock on a fully-diluted basis in this transaction. This investment provides HTEC with significant capital to fund new green hydrogen production projects and to expand its hydrogen fueling station portfolio serving both the light-duty and heavy-duty markets. HTEC designs, builds and operates hydrogen infrastructure to support the increasing hydrogen demand landscape, including hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. HTEC is active across the hydrogen value chain in Canada, with multiple green hydrogen production projects in its backlog and six stations expected by year-end 2021. Through its Technology Solutions platform, HTEC is also a leader in providing consulting services for companies growing their presence in the hydrogen space. Together, HTEC and Chart bring a comprehensive set of solutions to the North American hydrogen market. HTEC has a suite of actionable green hydrogen production projects, existing retail fueling station networks and heavy-duty fueling station experience in British Columbia, Quebec and Alberta. Chart brings broad process technology, including hydrogen liquefaction, and a 56-year history of building hydrogen equipment, including storage tanks, trailers and heat exchangers.

Disclaimer

Chart Industries Inc. published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 14:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
