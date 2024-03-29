Chart celebrated the grand opening of our new manufacturing facility in Theodore, Alabama. The plant will manufacture the world's largest shop-built cryogenic tanks up to 1,700 cubic meter capacity that will be used to store liquid gases including hydrogen, oxygen and LNG for prestigious industries including aerospace, clean power, marine, gas by rail, and many others in the science and decarbonization sectors.

Known affectionately as "Teddy 2" because it's our second in Theodore, AL, it has direct access to waterways and railways, providing customers with lower freight costs and faster transportation to site. The expansion also contributes significantly to local job creation and economic development efforts for the state of Alabama.

"We're thrilled to officially expand our presence in Theodore, Alabama with our ability to offer the world's only shop-built cryogenic tanks of this scale, up to and including 1,700 cubic meters," said Jill Evanko, CEO and President of Chart Industries. "This expansion further supports our customers through increased capacity and scale as well as lower freight costs and shorter lead times. We look forward to continuing to hire from the strong, skilled workforce in Alabama."

"Today's ribbon cutting celebrates a valued and continued partnership in Mobile County and the state of Alabama," said Alabama Governor, Kay Ivey. "Chart Industries recognizes both the strength of local engineering expertise as well as our advanced manufacturing and workforce capabilities. We're looking forward to Chart's expansion in south Alabama, creating nearly 100 new jobs for our region."

"We are thrilled for Chart Industries' expansion in Theodore," said Mobile Chamber President and CEO, Bradley Byrne. "With the capacity to fabricate the world's largest shop-built cryogenic tanks, Chart's Teddy 2 facility brings significant job creation and economic development for Mobile County. Chart's investment not only highlights our skilled workforce, but it positions Mobile as a hub for innovation in aerospace, maritime, and clean energy industries."