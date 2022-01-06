Log in
    GTLS   US16115Q3083

CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.

(GTLS)
  Report
Chart Industries Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/06/2022 | 06:31am EST
ATLANTA, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.   Chart plans to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release prior to market open on February 24th.

Participants may join the conference call by dialing (877) 312-9395 in the U.S. or (970) 315-0456 from outside the U.S. and entering Conference ID 6268015. A call webcast is also available on the Company's investor relations website, ir.chartindustries.com.

A replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website, ir.chartindustries.com, one hour after the call concludes. You may also listen to a recorded replay by dialing (855) 859-2056 in the U.S. or (404) 537-3406 outside the U.S. and entering Conference ID 6268015. The replay will be available beginning 12:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 24, 2022 until 12:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 3, 2022.

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Our unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. We are committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for our company as well as our customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, we maintain accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

Contact:

Wade Suki, CFA
Director of Investor Relations
832-524-7489
wade.suki@chartindustries.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 314 M - -
Net income 2021 72,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 535 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 76,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 214 M 5 214 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,38x
EV / Sales 2022 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 4 318
Free-Float 97,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 143,31 $
Average target price 200,50 $
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jillian C. Evanko President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Brinkman Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Steven Wayne Krablin Chairman
Douglas Ducote CTO & President-Global Engineering
Michael L. Molinini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.-10.14%5 214
ATLAS COPCO AB2.05%81 595
FANUC CORPORATION3.77%41 864
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION0.08%40 915
SANDVIK AB2.93%35 964
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED-3.48%35 254