    GTLS   US16115Q3083

CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.

(GTLS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-05 pm EST
117.34 USD   -1.55%
08:01aChart Industries Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
01/05North American Morning Briefing: Futures Dip As a -2-
DJ
01/04Investors are betting that central banks will soon be forced to cut rates
MS
Chart Industries Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/06/2023 | 08:01am EST
ATLANTA, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a global leader in design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technology and equipment for clean energy, industrial gas, and diversified specialty markets, has scheduled a conference call for Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. Chart plans to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release prior to market open on February 24th.

A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website, ir.chartindustries.com. Participants wishing to join the live Q&A session may request a conference call dial-in number by registering in advance using the following registration link.

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Our unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. We are committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for our company as well as our customers. With over 25 global manufacturing locations from the United States to China, Australia, India, Europe and South America, we maintain accountability and transparency to our team members, supplier, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.Chartindustries.com.

Investor Contact:
John Walsh
VP, Investor Relations
770-721-8899
john.walsh@chartindustries.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 667 M - -
Net income 2022 131 M - -
Net Debt 2022 647 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 905 M 4 905 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,33x
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 4 771
Free-Float 97,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 117,34 $
Average target price 202,75 $
Spread / Average Target 72,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jillian C. Evanko President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Brinkman VP & General Manager-Industrial Gas Products
Singleton B. McAllister Independent Chairman
Douglas Ducote CTO & President-Global Engineering
Michael L. Molinini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.3.44%4 905
ATLAS COPCO AB6.42%57 426
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION2.02%38 278
FANUC CORPORATION-0.10%28 299
SANDVIK AB5.28%23 275
FORTIVE CORPORATION-0.50%22 619