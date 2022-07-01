Log in
CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.

Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-30 pm EDT
167.38 USD   +4.58%
06/24CHART INDUSTRIES : LNG Liquefaction Project Green Light
PU
Chart Industries Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/01/2022 | 06:31am EDT
ATLANTA, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) has scheduled a conference call for Friday, July 29, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results. Chart plans to issue its second quarter 2022 earnings release prior to market open on July 29th.

A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website, ir.chartindustries.com. Participants wishing to join the live Q&A session may request a conference call dial-in number by registering in advance using the following registration link.

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Our unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture among other applications. We are committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for our company as well as our customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, we maintain accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Wade Suki, CFA
Director of Investor Relations
832-524-7489
wade.suki@chartindustries.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 755 M - -
Net income 2022 179 M - -
Net Debt 2022 612 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 001 M 6 001 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,77x
EV / Sales 2023 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 4 771
Free-Float 97,5%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 167,38 $
Average target price 207,89 $
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Jillian C. Evanko President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Brinkman VP & General Manager-Industrial Gas Products
Singleton B. McAllister Independent Chairman
Douglas Ducote CTO & President-Global Engineering
Michael L. Molinini Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.0.35%6 001
ATLAS COPCO AB-38.91%43 900
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-22.66%31 586
FANUC CORPORATION-12.88%29 982
SANDVIK AB-34.34%20 302
FORTIVE CORPORATION-28.72%19 492