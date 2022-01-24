Log in
    GTLS   US16115Q3083

CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.

(GTLS)
  Report
Chart Industries : Supports Hydrogen Racing Car

01/24/2022 | 08:04am EST
Chart Supports Hydrogen Racing Car Chart Industries | January 24, 2022

Chart experts were delighted to help students at Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) answering technical questions regarding hydrogen storage and distribution as part of our ongoing commitment and sponsorship of Forze IX, the students hydrogen supercar.

The newly unveiled prototype racing vehicle has a top speed of 190 mph (300 kph) and will participate in the Super GT class on the Circuit of Zandvoort against petrol production cars. The Forze team, Chart and other project partners are all focused on accelerating the implementation of hydrogen technology in mobility.

Disclaimer

Chart Industries Inc. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 13:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 312 M - -
Net income 2021 72,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 616 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 64,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 386 M 4 386 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,81x
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 4 318
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 120,56 $
Average target price 197,90 $
Spread / Average Target 64,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jillian C. Evanko President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Brinkman VP & General Manager-Industrial Gas Products
Steven Wayne Krablin Chairman
Douglas Ducote CTO & President-Global Engineering
Michael L. Molinini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.-24.41%4 386
ATLAS COPCO AB-7.51%73 302
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-1.46%40 287
FANUC CORPORATION-5.23%38 952
SANDVIK AB-3.09%33 454
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED-13.02%31 807