Chart Industries : Supports Hydrogen Racing Car

Chart experts were delighted to help students at Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) answering technical questions regarding hydrogen storage and distribution as part of our ongoing commitment and sponsorship of Forze IX, the students hydrogen supercar.

The newly unveiled prototype racing vehicle has a top speed of 190 mph (300 kph) and will participate in the Super GT class on the Circuit of Zandvoort against petrol production cars. The Forze team, Chart and other project partners are all focused on accelerating the implementation of hydrogen technology in mobility.