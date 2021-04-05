Log in
CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.

(GTLS)
Chart Industries : announces intention to become cornerstone investor in FiveT Hydrogen Fund

04/05/2021 | 12:12pm EDT
Chart, along with Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR), are announcing their intention to become cornerstone investors in the formation of the FiveT Hydrogen Fund a unique new clean-hydrogen-only private infrastructure fund dedicated to delivering clean hydrogen infrastructure projects at scale.

These investments enable FiveT to establish itself at the heart of the hydrogen industry and help advance a broader global mission to address climate change and accelerate the energy transition. This Euro-denominated Fund, offered only to qualifying and verified investors, has the ambition to raise a total of €1 billion from both financial and industrial investors.

Click to read the full press release on our investor relations page

Disclaimer

Chart Industries Inc. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 16:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
