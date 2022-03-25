Log in
CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.

Chart Industries to Join S&P MidCap 400, Sonos to Join S&P SmallCap 600

03/25/2022 | 06:02pm EDT
By Maria Armental


Chart Industries Inc. will replace CyrusOne Inc. in the S&P MidCap 400 index and Sonos Inc. will take Chart Industries' spot in the S&P SmallCap 600 before trading begins on March 30, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Separately, Embecta Corp., which is being spun off from Becton Dickinson & Co., will replace Barnes & Noble Education Inc. in the S&P SmallCap 600 before trading begins on April 4.

Post spinoff, Becton Dickinson will remain in the S&P 500.

Barnes & Noble Education stock fell 7% to $3.80 in after-hours trading, while Sonos rose 8% to $28.65.


Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-22 1802ET

