Chart Industries to Join S&P MidCap 400, Sonos to Join S&P SmallCap 600

By Maria Armental

Chart Industries Inc. will replace CyrusOne Inc. in the S&P MidCap 400 index and Sonos Inc. will take Chart Industries' spot in the S&P SmallCap 600 before trading begins on March 30, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Separately, Embecta Corp., which is being spun off from Becton Dickinson & Co., will replace Barnes & Noble Education Inc. in the S&P SmallCap 600 before trading begins on April 4.

Post spinoff, Becton Dickinson will remain in the S&P 500.

Barnes & Noble Education stock fell 7% to $3.80 in after-hours trading, while Sonos rose 8% to $28.65.

