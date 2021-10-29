Log in
    GTLS   US16115Q3083

CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.

(GTLS)
  Report
All news about CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 315 M - -
Net income 2021 71,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 534 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 97,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 459 M 6 459 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,32x
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 4 318
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.
Technical analysis trends CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 177,52 $
Average target price 193,00 $
Spread / Average Target 8,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jillian C. Evanko President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Brinkman Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Steven Wayne Krablin Chairman
Douglas Ducote CTO & President-Global Engineering
Michael L. Molinini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.50.71%6 459
ATLAS COPCO AB31.04%74 320
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION8.88%38 290
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED44.76%37 744
FANUC CORPORATION-12.03%37 518
SANDVIK AB8.05%31 761