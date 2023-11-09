Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GTLS) on investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 27, 2023, Chart released its third quarter 2023 financial results, reporting EPS of $1.28, missing estimates by $0.23, and revenue of $897.9M, missing estimates by $132.1M. Additionally, the Company reduced is full year 2023 guidance from $3.66 billion to $3.80 billion down to $3.45 billion to $3.50 billion to remove sales associated with certain manufacturers.

On this news, Chart's stock price fell $36.46, or 24.9%, to close at $110.12 per share on October 27, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

