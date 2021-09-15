Charter Communications : Announces $30 Million Spectrum Community Assist Initiative To Revitalize Local Community Centers And Invest In Job Training Programs Across Its 41-State Footprint

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. today announced the launch of Spectrum Community Assist, a $30 million, five-year philanthropic initiative to revitalize community centers in rural and urban areas, and invest in job training programs in underserved communities across the company's 41-state footprint. By 2025, Charter will improve 100 centers across the country, impacting an estimated 50,000 local residents, including through financial support for job skills training programs, new technology and 1 gigabit high-speed internet service, as well as building refurbishments and repairs. Charter kicks off the program on Sept. 18 at the Better Family Life Community Center in St. Louis, followed by similar events in Charlotte next month and Stamford in November.

Through Spectrum Community Assist, Charter will partner with national and local nonprofit organizations to identify and improve community centers in underserved areas in need of support. At each center, revitalization events with employee and community volunteers will be held to repair and enhance the physical buildings. As part of Charter's ongoing commitment, the company also will invest in the centers' job training efforts with cash grants and in-kind contributions, improve physical classroom spaces and provide new equipment, including laptops and furniture. Additionally, because broadband is a critical component of a community center's infrastructure, Charter will offer each community center its advanced 1 gigabit internet service.

"Community centers are hallmarks of our neighborhoods; people turn to these centers for support, shared experiences, and for help developing new job skills or finding employment," said Rhonda Crichlow, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer for Charter, which operates the Spectrum brand of internet, TV, mobile and voice services. "Seven years ago, we set out to make a difference in our communities through Spectrum Housing Assist, which provided critical home repairs for low-income homeowners. Spectrum Community Assist is a natural evolution of that successful effort, extending our support for the communities we serve to local centers and organizations providing important programs and career development training."

Currently 8.4 million Americans are unemployed, according to the U.S. Department of Labor and an estimated 17 million U.S. workers may need to transition to new jobs in the post-pandemic world (McKinsey Global Institute February 2021 study here). Charter's $25 million investment, plus $5 million of in-kind contributions over the next five years will directly benefit these organizations working to address this urgent need while improving lives and strengthening the economic fabric of the communities where Charter operates.

Charter Launches Spectrum Community Assist in St. Louis

Charter kicks off its Spectrum Community Assist program in St. Louis on Sept. 18, with an event at Better Family Life, a nonprofit community service agency that provides short-term training to employment programs, in-demand industry certifications, job placement and retention services, call center representative classes and the possibility of micro loans for entrepreneurs looking to start their own small businesses.

Physical improvements to be completed by Charter employees and community volunteers include painting, landscaping and light construction. Charter's investment also will provide a new smartboard, chairs and 25 new laptops for a newly refurbished classroom, which will be unveiled as the Spectrum Training and Technology Center. Additionally, Charter will donate $50,000 to Better Family Life to support its career development programs, which will enable more individuals to take advantage of the center's job training offerings. Additional support will be provided to ensure connectivity through the company's advanced suite of Spectrum broadband services.

Following the St. Louis event, Charter will sponsor Spectrum Community Assist events with community partners in several other markets throughout 2021, including Charlotte on Oct. 16 and Stamford on Nov. 13, with additional revitalization projects planned for 2022 and beyond. More information on Charter's philanthropic initiatives, including Spectrum Community Assist, is available at https://corporate.charter.com/community-impact.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charter-announces-30-million-spectrum-community-assist-initiative-to-revitalize-local-community-centers-and-invest-in-job-training-programs-across-its-41-state-footprint-301377512.html

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.