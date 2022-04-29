Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Charter Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHTR   US16119P1084

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(CHTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/29 02:59:57 pm EDT
427.66 USD   -7.33%
02:36pCharter Communications Down Nearly 9%, on Track for Lowest Close Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:10aCharter Communications Posts Higher Q1 Earnings, Revenue
MT
10:50aEarnings Flash (CHTR) CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS Reports Q1 Revenue $13.2B, vs. Street Est of $13.207B
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Charter Communications Down Nearly 9%, on Track for Lowest Close Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

04/29/2022 | 02:36pm EDT
Charter Communications, Inc. Class A (CHTR) is currently at $420.10, down $41.39 or 8.97%


--Would be lowest close since March 24, 2020, when it closed at $419.40

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 14.33%

--Currently down 10 of the past 11 days

--Currently down eight consecutive days; down 24.68% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Oct. 26, 2020, when it fell for 10 straight trading days

--Worst eight day stretch since the eight days ending March 16, 2020, when it fell 25.58%

--Down 22.99% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to Dec. 2, 2009)

--Down 35.56% year-to-date

--Down 48.83% from its all-time closing high of $821.01 on Sept. 2, 2021

--Down 37.62% from 52 weeks ago (April 30, 2021), when it closed at $673.45

--Down 48.83% from its 52-week closing high of $821.01 on Sept. 2, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $415.01; lowest intraday level since April 1, 2020, when it hit $413.39

--Down 10.07% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell as much as 12.05%

--Third worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Fourth worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 2:15:50 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-29-22 1435ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 54 265 M - -
Net income 2022 5 447 M - -
Net Debt 2022 97 646 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 88 372 M 88 372 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,43x
EV / Sales 2023 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 93 700
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Charter Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 461,49 $
Average target price 704,04 $
Spread / Average Target 52,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas M. Rutledge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Bickham Vice Chairman & President
Jessica Fischer Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. DiGeronimo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Stephanie Mitchko-Beale Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-29.22%88 372
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.74%203 263
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED11.54%142 126
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.13%104 175
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.64%92 648
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC10.41%82 871