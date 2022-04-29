Charter Communications Down Nearly 9%, on Track for Lowest Close Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Charter Communications, Inc. Class A (CHTR) is currently at $420.10, down $41.39 or 8.97%

--Would be lowest close since March 24, 2020, when it closed at $419.40

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 14.33%

--Currently down 10 of the past 11 days

--Currently down eight consecutive days; down 24.68% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Oct. 26, 2020, when it fell for 10 straight trading days

--Worst eight day stretch since the eight days ending March 16, 2020, when it fell 25.58%

--Down 22.99% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to Dec. 2, 2009)

--Down 35.56% year-to-date

--Down 48.83% from its all-time closing high of $821.01 on Sept. 2, 2021

--Down 37.62% from 52 weeks ago (April 30, 2021), when it closed at $673.45

--Down 48.83% from its 52-week closing high of $821.01 on Sept. 2, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $415.01; lowest intraday level since April 1, 2020, when it hit $413.39

--Down 10.07% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell as much as 12.05%

--Third worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Fourth worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 2:15:50 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

04-29-22 1435ET