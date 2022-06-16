Charter Communications Down Nearly 9%, on Track for Lowest Close Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Charter Communications, Inc. Class A (CHTR) is currently at $410.33, down $38.67 or 8.61%

--Would be lowest close since March 23, 2020, when it closed at $381.78

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 14.33%

--Currently down nine of the past 10 days

--Currently down six consecutive days; down 15.91% over this period

--Longest losing streak since April 29, 2022, when it fell for eight straight trading days

--Worst six day stretch since the six days ending May 3, 2022, when it fell 16.05%

--Down 19.06% month-to-date

--Down 37.06% year-to-date

--Down 50.02% from its all-time closing high of $821.01 on Sept. 2, 2021

--Down 40.62% from 52 weeks ago (June 17, 2021), when it closed at $691.05

--Down 50.02% from its 52-week closing high of $821.01 on Sept. 2, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $408.09; lowest intraday level since March 24, 2020, when it hit $396.52

--Down 9.11% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 29, 2022, when it fell as much as 10.07%

--Eighth worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 2:16:56 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-22 1434ET