    CHTR   US16119P1084

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(CHTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:10 2022-06-16 pm EDT
414.76 USD   -7.63%
Charter Communications Down Nearly 9%, on Track for Lowest Close Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
Charter Communications Mulls Acquisitions
CI
TRANSCRIPT : Charter Communications, Inc. Presents at Credit Suisse 24th Annual Communications Conference, Jun-15-2022 10:40 AM
CI
Charter Communications Down Nearly 9%, on Track for Lowest Close Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

06/16/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
Charter Communications, Inc. Class A (CHTR) is currently at $410.33, down $38.67 or 8.61%


--Would be lowest close since March 23, 2020, when it closed at $381.78

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 14.33%

--Currently down nine of the past 10 days

--Currently down six consecutive days; down 15.91% over this period

--Longest losing streak since April 29, 2022, when it fell for eight straight trading days

--Worst six day stretch since the six days ending May 3, 2022, when it fell 16.05%

--Down 19.06% month-to-date

--Down 37.06% year-to-date

--Down 50.02% from its all-time closing high of $821.01 on Sept. 2, 2021

--Down 40.62% from 52 weeks ago (June 17, 2021), when it closed at $691.05

--Down 50.02% from its 52-week closing high of $821.01 on Sept. 2, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $408.09; lowest intraday level since March 24, 2020, when it hit $396.52

--Down 9.11% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 29, 2022, when it fell as much as 10.07%

--Eighth worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 2:16:56 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-22 1434ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -9.00% 408.64 Delayed Quote.-30.68%
NASDAQ 100 -3.98% 11125.74 Real-time Quote.-28.96%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -4.04% 10645.92 Real-time Quote.-29.06%
All news about CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
02:35pCharter Communications Down Nearly 9%, on Track for Lowest Close Since March 2020 -- Da..
DJ
06/15Charter Communications Mulls Acquisitions
CI
06/15TRANSCRIPT : Charter Communications, Inc. Presents at Credit Suisse 24th Annual Communicat..
CI
06/08Charter to Participate in Credit Suisse Communications Conference
PR
06/06Rosenblatt Adjusts Charter Communications' Price Target to $607 from$732, Maintains Buy..
MT
06/02Charter Communications Subsidiary Charter Communications Operating Amends Credit Agreem..
MT
06/02CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Extends Maturities and Increases Certain of Its Credit Facilities..
PU
06/02CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. /MO/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation o..
AQ
06/02Charter Extends Maturities and Increases Certain of Its Credit Facilities
PR
06/02Charter Communications, Inc. Extends Maturities and Increases Certain of Its Credit Fac..
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 54 123 M - -
Net income 2022 5 372 M - -
Net Debt 2022 97 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 0,00%
Capitalization 72 166 M 72 166 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
EV / Sales 2023 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 93 700
Free-Float 77,8%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 449,00 $
Average target price 613,26 $
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
Thomas M. Rutledge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Bickham Vice Chairman & President
Jessica Fischer Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. DiGeronimo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Stephanie Mitchko-Beale Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-30.68%72 166
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.39%206 412
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.52%135 661
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION21.40%100 726
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.43%93 098
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC-11.10%66 721