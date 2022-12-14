Charter Communications Down Over 12%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Charter Communications, Inc. Class A (CHTR) is currently at $344.35, down $48.33 or 12.31%

--Would be lowest close since Nov. 3, 2022, when it closed at $344.25

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 14.33%

--Snaps a three day winning streak

--Down 12% month-to-date

--Down 47.18% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to Dec. 2, 2009)

--Down 58.06% from its all-time closing high of $821.01 on Sept. 2, 2021

--Down 44.22% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 15, 2021), when it closed at $617.32

--Down 47.61% from its 52-week closing high of $657.23 on Dec. 30, 2021

--Up 13.52% from its 52-week closing low of $303.35 on Sept. 30, 2022

--Traded as low as $336.07; lowest intraday level since Nov. 3, 2022, when it hit $335.25

--Down 14.42% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell as much as 14.54%

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:17:29 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1037ET