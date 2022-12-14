Advanced search
    CHTR   US16119P1084

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(CHTR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:04 2022-12-14 am EST
346.45 USD   -11.77%
10:37aCharter Communications Down Over 12%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:47aUBS Adjusts Charter Communications Price Target to $406 From $415, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
08:23aRBC Lowers Charter Communications' PT to $460 From $480, Says Investor Meeting Provided 'Attractive' Outlook; Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
Charter Communications Down Over 12%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

12/14/2022 | 10:37am EST
Charter Communications, Inc. Class A (CHTR) is currently at $344.35, down $48.33 or 12.31%


--Would be lowest close since Nov. 3, 2022, when it closed at $344.25

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 14.33%

--Snaps a three day winning streak

--Down 12% month-to-date

--Down 47.18% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to Dec. 2, 2009)

--Down 58.06% from its all-time closing high of $821.01 on Sept. 2, 2021

--Down 44.22% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 15, 2021), when it closed at $617.32

--Down 47.61% from its 52-week closing high of $657.23 on Dec. 30, 2021

--Up 13.52% from its 52-week closing low of $303.35 on Sept. 30, 2022

--Traded as low as $336.07; lowest intraday level since Nov. 3, 2022, when it hit $335.25

--Down 14.42% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell as much as 14.54%

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:17:29 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1037ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -11.91% 346.4752 Delayed Quote.-39.77%
NASDAQ 100 0.75% 11922.53 Real-time Quote.-27.49%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.69% 11335.6 Real-time Quote.-28.05%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 54 066 M - -
Net income 2022 5 414 M - -
Net Debt 2022 97 098 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 0,02%
Capitalization 60 933 M 60 933 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
EV / Sales 2023 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 93 700
Free-Float 57,0%
Technical analysis trends CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 392,68 $
Average target price 469,83 $
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Managers and Directors
Christopher L. Winfrey President & Chief Executive Officer
Jessica Fischer Chief Financial Officer
Thomas M. Rutledge Executive Chairman
Richard J. DiGeronimo President-Product & Technology
Stephanie Mitchko-Beale Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-39.77%60 933
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-26.96%159 005
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.94%141 334
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.82%101 651
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.21%95 967
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED25.77%55 364