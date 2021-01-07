Charter Communications : NBCUniversal And Charter Communications Announce Full Portfolio Distribution Renewal Agreement

Includes Peacock Premium Offering for Spectrum's more than 30 Million Broadband and Video Subscribers

NEW YORK, January 7, 2021 - NBCUniversal and Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) today announced a multi-year distribution agreement for NBCUniversal's full portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, Hispanic, news and sports content in Charter's Spectrum homes and businesses across 41 states. Spectrum will continue to offer its subscribers NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, CNBC, E!, MSNBC, The Olympic Channel, Oxygen, Syfy, USA Network, Universal Kids, Universo, The Golf Channel, CNBC World, New England Cable News (NECN), and NBC Sports Network, as well as five of NBC's Regional Sports Networks: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Boston, and NBC Sports Chicago.

Additionally, as part of the new deal, Peacock Premium will be available for an extended free trial for Spectrum's broadband and video subscribers. Charter also intends to distribute the Peacock app via its Spectrum Guide platform in the future.

'Charter is a valued partner with passionate NBCUniversal fans in millions of homes nationwide,' said Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. 'We look forward to delivering our industry-leading network content portfolio, as well as the strong collection of original and library content in our Peacock Premium offering, to Charter's subscribers everywhere.'

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices, including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast, and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft's Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; and VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a premium ad-supported streaming service. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 30 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

NBCUniversal Content Distribution

Pat Bunting

201.815.9733

pat.bunting@nbcuni.com

Peacock

Lisa Scalzo

818.395.8443

lisa.scalzo@nbcuni.com

Charter Communications

Maureen Huff

203.428.0300

Maureen.Huff@charter.com