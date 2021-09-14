Charter Communications on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since January 2021 -- Data Talk

Charter Communications, Inc. Class A (CHTR) is currently at $761.16, down $31.91 or 4.02%

-- Would be lowest close since Aug. 2, 2021, when it closed at $749.87

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Jan. 29, 2021, when it fell 7.19%

-- Snaps a two day winning streak

-- Down 6.8% month-to-date

-- Up 15.06% year-to-date

-- Down 7.29% from its all-time closing high of $821.01 on Sept. 2, 2021

-- Up 22.26% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 15, 2020), when it closed at $622.55

-- Down 7.29% from its 52-week closing high of $821.01 on Sept. 2, 2021

-- Up 32.94% from its 52-week closing low of $572.58 on Oct. 28, 2020

-- Traded as low as $758.98; lowest intraday level since Aug. 3, 2021, when it hit $745.67

-- Down 4.3% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 17, 2021, when it fell as much as 4.77%

-- Fourth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Second worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:24:27 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-21 1045ET