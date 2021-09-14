Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Charter Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHTR   US16119P1084

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(CHTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Charter Communications on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since January 2021 -- Data Talk

09/14/2021 | 10:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Charter Communications, Inc. Class A (CHTR) is currently at $761.16, down $31.91 or 4.02%

-- Would be lowest close since Aug. 2, 2021, when it closed at $749.87

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Jan. 29, 2021, when it fell 7.19%

-- Snaps a two day winning streak

-- Down 6.8% month-to-date

-- Up 15.06% year-to-date

-- Down 7.29% from its all-time closing high of $821.01 on Sept. 2, 2021

-- Up 22.26% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 15, 2020), when it closed at $622.55

-- Down 7.29% from its 52-week closing high of $821.01 on Sept. 2, 2021

-- Up 32.94% from its 52-week closing low of $572.58 on Oct. 28, 2020

-- Traded as low as $758.98; lowest intraday level since Aug. 3, 2021, when it hit $745.67

-- Down 4.3% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 17, 2021, when it fell as much as 4.77%

-- Fourth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Second worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:24:27 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-21 1045ET

All news about CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
10:46aCharter Communications on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since January 202..
DJ
09/07INSIDER SELL : Charter Communications, Inc. /mo/
MT
09/07NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Likely to -2-
DJ
09/03CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : to Participate in Bank of America Media, Communications..
PR
09/03CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : TD Securities Downgrades Charter Communications to Hold..
MT
08/24CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Pivotal Research Lifts Charter Communications' PT to St..
MT
08/24LIBERTY BROADBAND : Pivotal Research Lifts Liberty Broadband's Price Target to S..
MT
08/18CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Closes $2.0 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes (Form 8-K)
PU
08/18CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. /MO/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
08/18CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Completes $2 Billion Debt Offering
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 51 441 M - -
Net income 2021 4 251 M - -
Net Debt 2021 88 511 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 146 B 146 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,55x
EV / Sales 2022 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 96 100
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Charter Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 793,07 $
Average target price 818,56 $
Spread / Average Target 3,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas M. Rutledge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Bickham Vice Chairman, President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher L. Winfrey Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. DiGeronimo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Stephanie Mitchko-Beale Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.18.98%145 784
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.69%226 133
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.63%128 699
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.66%106 649
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.12%98 095
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY27.36%71 873