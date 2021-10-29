Log in
    CHTR   US16119P1084

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(CHTR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/28 04:00:01 pm
706.27 USD   -1.15%
07:37aCharter Communications Reports Higher Q3 Profit, Revenue
MT
07:13aCHARTER : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:11aCharter Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
Charter Revenue, Earnings Up in 3Q, Driven by Internet, Mobile Growth

10/29/2021 | 05:42am EDT
By Matt Grossman

Charter Communications Inc. on Friday posted sales growth in the third quarter from greater internet, mobile-phone and business relationships, though the company lost customers in its residential video and land-line businesses.

The Stamford, Conn.-based internet, cable and phone-plan provider posted earnings of $6.50 a share, a rise from $3.90 a share a year earlier. Analysts were forecasting earnings of $5.90 a share, according to FactSet.

Net income rose to $1.22 billion from $814 million, it said.

Sales were $13.15 billion, a 9.2% increase from $12.04 billion, it said. Analysts were expecting sales of $12.93 billion.

Revenue from residential customers grew by 9.4%. Mobile revenue was up by 45%, and commercial revenue rose by 7.1%, the company said.

Charter lost 133,000 residential video customers in the third quarter as people moved away from cable subscriptions. Residential land-line customers fell by 230,000, it said.

Residential revenue per customer grew 5.6% to $115.15 as the company benefited from the return of sporting events. In the same quarter a year earlier, Charter recorded $218 million of credits to customers for canceled sporting events during the pandemic, it said.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-21 0742ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 51 462 M - -
Net income 2021 4 289 M - -
Net Debt 2021 89 199 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 96 100
Free-Float 64,1%
