Charter to Host Virtual Investor Meeting
PR
Charter to Host Virtual Investor Meeting

11/29/2022 | 01:01pm EST
STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (the "Company" or "Charter") will host a virtual investor meeting on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following formal remarks, the Company will host a Q&A session.

The virtual meeting can be accessed live via the Company's investor relations website at ir.charter.com. The webcast will be archived at ir.charter.com after completion of the event.

About Charter 

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charter-to-host-virtual-investor-meeting-301688227.html

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
