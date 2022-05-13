Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Charter Communications, Inc.
  News
  Summary
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(CHTR)
Charter to Participate in MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit

05/13/2022
STAMFORD, Conn., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (along with its subsidiaries, "Charter") today announced that Tom Rutledge, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit in New York on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Mr. Rutledge's remarks are scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed on Charter's investor relations website, ir.charter.com. Following the live broadcast, the webcast will be archived at ir.charter.com.

About Charter
Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

                                                              

                                                              

