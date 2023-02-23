Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Charter Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHTR   US16119P1084

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(CHTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-22 pm EST
382.65 USD   +1.25%
02:29aFlorida journalist fatally shot at murder scene
RE
02/22Florida TV journalist shot dead while reporting on a murder - police
RE
02/22Liberty Broadband Prices $1.1 Billion in Exchangeable Senior Debentures Offering
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Florida journalist fatally shot at murder scene

02/23/2023 | 02:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: A 19-year-old suspect, arrested shortly after the shooting of the journalists, is also accused of fatally shooting a nine-year-old girl and a woman in her 20s, Orange County Sheriff John Mina told a news briefing.

Mina added that the suspect, identified as Keith Melvin Moses and who has a lengthy arrest record, faces charges as well for wounding the girl's mother.

The two journalists shot in Pine Hills, a suburb of Orlando, were a reporter and a photographer for central Florida cable TV outlet Spectrum News 13, which is owned by Charter Communications.

According to Mina, the attack on them late afternoon took place close to the time the girl and her mother were shot, inside their home nearby, while the woman in her 20s was shot in a vehicle hours earlier.

Mina said no motive had been determined for any of the shootings, but said Moses was believed to be an acquaintance of the first victim.

The sheriff said he did not know whether the two newsmen were targeted because they were journalists or why the suspect entered the home of the woman and her nine-year-old daughter.


© Reuters 2023
All news about CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
02:29aFlorida journalist fatally shot at murder scene
RE
02/22Florida TV journalist shot dead while reporting on a murder - police
RE
02/22Liberty Broadband Prices $1.1 Billion in Exchangeable Senior Debentures Offering
MT
02/21Liberty Broadband Plans $1.1 Billion Private Offering of Exchangeable Senior Debentures..
MT
02/21Charter to Participate in Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference
PR
02/16Charter Communications, Inc. /mo/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation o..
AQ
02/14Spectrum Community Solutions Selects Multifamily Proptech Innovator Quext as Preferred ..
BU
02/13Charter Closes $1.1 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes
PR
02/01Insider Buy: Charter Communications
MT
01/31Citigroup Increases Price Target on Charter Communications to $425 From $400, Maintains..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 55 183 M - -
Net income 2023 5 409 M - -
Net Debt 2023 98 360 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 0,06%
Capitalization 58 412 M 58 412 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,84x
EV / Sales 2024 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 101 700
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Charter Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 382,65 $
Average target price 476,67 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher L. Winfrey President & Chief Executive Officer
Jessica Fischer Chief Financial Officer
Thomas M. Rutledge Executive Chairman
Richard J. DiGeronimo President-Product & Technology
Stephanie Mitchko-Beale Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.11.45%58 412
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.51%164 635
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.82%160 397
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG13.24%110 942
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.40%100 898
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED33.55%76 696