Florida journalist fatally shot at murder scene

Mina added that the suspect, identified as Keith Melvin Moses and who has a lengthy arrest record, faces charges as well for wounding the girl's mother.

The two journalists shot in Pine Hills, a suburb of Orlando, were a reporter and a photographer for central Florida cable TV outlet Spectrum News 13, which is owned by Charter Communications.

According to Mina, the attack on them late afternoon took place close to the time the girl and her mother were shot, inside their home nearby, while the woman in her 20s was shot in a vehicle hours earlier.

Mina said no motive had been determined for any of the shootings, but said Moses was believed to be an acquaintance of the first victim.

The sheriff said he did not know whether the two newsmen were targeted because they were journalists or why the suspect entered the home of the woman and her nine-year-old daughter.